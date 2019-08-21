Mortal Kombat 11 rounds out new character DLC with the Joker and the Terminator

The final characters in Mortal Kombat 11 's Kombat Pack DLC are officially announced, and they're as quirky as we've come to expect from the franchise that let us fight as the Predator. Joining the DLC ranks are Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 Terminator, Batman's nemesis the Joker, evil queen of the Outworld Sindel, and Todd McFarlane's comic book hero, Spawn. Check out the trailer for the Kombat Pack below:

The quartet will join the already-released Shang Tsung and Nightwolf, confirming the veracity of a leak we reported on back in June. The Nintendo Switch datamine showed a handful of new characters in the game's source code. Included in the leak, but not in this Kombat Pack, was Ash (likely from the Evil Dead franchise), Sheeva, and Fujin. No word yet on whether or not those characters will be included in the second set of DLC, but it's likely.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's silver fox Terminator is clearly a tie-in with the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate flick (opening November 1 in the US and October 23 in the UK), which will reportedly ignore all the Terminator sequels save for Judgement Da y. Obvious Cinematic connection aside, the T-800 is a great addition to the Mortal Kombat franchise, as the two go together like Linda Hamilton and shirts that show off her biceps.

The Joker's addition is a fun one as well, even if this version of the Joker looks a bit… young? He's carrying an impressive-looking walking stick, bringing to mind all the possibilities for some gnarly Fatalities.

Rounding out the group is the iconic Mortal Kombat fighter Sindel and the edgy hero Spawn.

Arnie's salt-and-pepper T-800 will be available on October 8, Sindel will jump into the fray on November 26, college freshman Joker will cackle into the game on January 28, and Spawn will drop on March 17.