Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and a handful of other fighters are on their way to Mortal Kombat 11

Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, and two mystery fighters are the first batch of DLC fighters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 . A new trailer showcases Shang Tsung in action and promises that more fighters—possibly the Terminator and Ash from Evil Dead—are coming.

Players who purchased the Kombat Pack will get to play as Shang Tsung early on June 18.

The trailer also confirmed the long rumored additions of Spawn and other characters. Early leaks for DLC characters included Sindel, Nightwolf, Spawn, and currently unconfirmed characters like the Terminator and the Joker. The accuracy of the leak so far makes it likely that we'll get Batman's arch nemesis in the fighter soon.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who played Shang Tsung in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie adaptation, is reprising his role as the sorcerer. You can even see him saying his classic phrase "your soul is mine," in the trailer. A classic throwback to a moment from the movie that's still popular today.

The short trailer shows off Shang Tsung's impressive ability to take the form of other fighters. We see him morph into Rain, Reptile, Ermac, and Smoke while fighting Raiden. His fatal blow sees him take the abilities of Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Noob Saibot. It's an exciting way to kick off the post launch support for Mortal Kombat 11.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack is $39.99 on each platform. It gives players six new characters, early access to each fighter, and character skins and gear. We'll hopefully get final confirmation on who the rest of the DLC fighters are soon.