Monster Hunter World: The Board Game is on the way with a model that's over a foot tall

If murdering dragons and turning them into a pair of pants on-screen isn't enough, you'll soon be able to do it in tabletop form thanks to a new Monster Hunter World board game. It features miniatures that are over a foot tall and will be coming to Kickstarter in April 2021.

Designed by the folks over at Steamforged Games (the team behind the Horizon Zero Dawn board game , Godtear , and Epic Encounters ), Monster Hunter World: The Board Game tasks you with going up against some of the franchise's nastiest creatures. A co-op experience based on the video game of the same name, it features numerous miniatures and more tokens than is strictly healthy. It also promises to be a sprawling experience that can match the series in terms of sheer scope. It's playable solo as well, so there's no need to worry if you're lacking a group to try it out with. You know, when we can do all that again.

In Development - Subject to Licensor Approval (Image credit: Steamforged Games)

Dicebreaker got the first look at Monster Hunter World: The Board Game, and they say that the finished product will allow you to track your quarry through the environment or gather resources to get an advantage in the inevitable showdown. This chase occurs over multiple phases, and combat is then resolved via a deck of cards. Because Steamforged has a good track-record when it comes to adaptations (their Ni No Kuni 2 board game is arguably one of the top board games for 2 players ), it's a project worth keeping an eye on.

As for the Kickstarter itself, there are three tiers available. All of them will get you Monster Hunter World: The Board Game, but they offer a variety of rewards that get increasingly humongous. The first is the Entry pledge, and it provides a replayable 30hr campaign for $70 / £51 (it also contains eight minis, over 600 cards, and everything else you need to play). Next up is the Core pledge for $140 / £102, netting you a 70hr campaign, 17 miniatures - including an 'extra-large' monster - 1,200+ cards, and two double-sided boards instead of one. Finally, the All-In pledge gets you a replayable 75hr campaign, all unlocks revealed throughout the Kickstarter's lifespan, and 24 figures including the biggest model of the lot - Kushala. Understandably, this mammoth package will set you back $279 / £203.

In Development - Subject to Licensor Approval (Image credit: Steamforged Games)

We'll have to wait and see if the result earns a place on the list of the best cooperative board games (or the best board games overall, for that matter), but the Monster Hunter World board game is doing pretty well for itself so far in terms of scope.

Now, everyone cross their fingers and hope for the inclusion of miniature cat chefs...

