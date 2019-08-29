New Monster Hunter World: Iceborne trailer shows off all the monsters including Good Boy Zinogre

The new biomes, characters, and story beats coming in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne look great, but at the end of the day, it's all about the monsters, and that's exactly what the expansion's newest trailer delivers. It's a three-minute look at all the new Monster Hunter World: Iceborne monsters as well as the existing beasties which will be updated for Master Rank. More importantly, this trailer also added yet another highly anticipated monster to Iceborne's: Zinogre, a certified thunder-type Good Boy.
Zinogre was introduced in Monster Hunter Portable 3rd, and it's been a top-ranking fan-favorite ever since. It's a rare dog-type monster, for one, and its blue-and-yellow shells, horns, and fur make for some of the prettiest and strongest gear around. Zingore is also just a fantastic fight. It builds electricity as the fight goes on, ultimately activating a thunder mode which amps up all its attacks. It can shoot lightning orbs, it's got a piercing roar, and it can even do a backflip - a well-trained doggo, indeed. I can't wait to see how Zinogre moves in Iceborne.
Zinogre aside, the newest trailer also gives us our best look yet at the new water-type Elder Dragon Namielle, which looks every bit as gorgeous as we'd hoped. Its fluorescent, curtain-like wings resemble the prismatic underside of a clamshell, which really sells the oceanic vibe. God, the gear you craft from its parts must look amazing.
One new monster that didn't get much screen time in this trailer is Yian Garuga, which was briefly teased in a Japanese TV spot earlier this month. You can learn more about it here.