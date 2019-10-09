Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC specs revealed

The PC requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have been revealed on Blizzard Battle.net and it's a doozy. The game, launching on October 25, will notably require 175GB of hard drive space for download and installation.

To put that into perspective, that's 25GB more than Red Dead Redemption 2 requires and nearly 100GB more than Gears 5 requires (it needs 80GB of available space). In other words, this game is hefty. However, the memory requirements are lower than other games ( Ghost Recon Breakpoint required 16GB of RAM, for example). Still, the hard drive space alone means you'll likely be doing some fall cleaning before you get your hands on Modern Warfare.

Here's the other requirements you'll need to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on your PC:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC minimum requirements

OS: WIndows 7 (Service Pack 1)/10

Processor: Intel Core i3 4340/AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/ AMD Radeon HD 7950

HDD Space: 175GB

Sound Card: DirectX 12.0 compatabile

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2500k/AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660/AMD Radeon R9 390/AMD Radeon RX 580

Sound Card: DirectX 12.0 compatabile

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be released on October 25 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. So far, we know that loot boxes will drop weapons (not just cosmetics), and that there's a year-long PS4 Special Ops Survival exclusive that's drawn some ire , among other things.