Minecraft Dungeons cross-play will finally launch on November 17

Cross-play has finally arrived for Minecraft Dungeons. Fans of Mojang's dungeon crawler title can now look forward to playing with their friends and family across different platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The addition of the feature has long been anticipated by fans of the franchise, with players previously only being able to play with those who were using the exact same platform.

Heroes, are you listening?!Cross-platform play arrives on November 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One! It’s almost time to join forces – whatever platform you play on! pic.twitter.com/wDusUWYYOYNovember 11, 2020

Unlike the open world of mining and building that you can expect in standard Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons is a hack-and-slash game that's rendered from an isometric perspective. The players explore dungeons that are procedurally generated and must deal with monsters, puzzles, treasures and boss fights as they traverse the titular dungeons. The game had previously utilized both four-player local and online multiplayer, but this launch marks the first time that Minecraft Dungeons players can look forward to playing with others across multiple platforms.

Minecraft Dungeons has also recently released the Creeping Winter DLC, its second DLC pack, with the recently announced DLC pack, Howling Peaks, slated for release in December. Howling Peaks is set to introduce new artifacts, including mobs from the original Minecraft game and wind as a new game mechanic.

