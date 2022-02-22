Minecraft amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have been delayed

Steve and Alex will be launching a little later this year

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibos for Minecraft's Steve and Alex have been delayed.

As per the announcement below, which came about earlier today on February 22, Nintendo has been forced to push back the scheduled launch of the two new amiibos. While the Steve and Alex amiibos were originally set to release in Spring 2022, they've now been pencilled in for "later in 2022."

This is apparently due to a "logistics and production delay." With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing around the world, it's not entirely a surprise that production of something like amiibo has been affected, as countries have gone into repeated lockdowns.

Right now, we don't have a revised release date for the Steve and Alex amiibos, outside of the loose window of sometime later in 2022. However, Nintendo did announce that Min Min's amiibo would be launching on April 29, so there's barely two months to wait before the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate figure is available on shelves.

The wait for Steve and Alex's amiibo might be a long one, but it's nothing compared to what it took to get them in the game. Back in October 2020, a former production director at Mojang revealed it took over five years of planning to get the duo into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo and Mojang/Microsoft were talking about the venture long before the Nintendo Switch was even released.

