When is the Minecraft Allay coming to the game and what does it do

The Minecraft Allay has proven to be a popular choice among players, beating both the Copper Golem and the Glare during the Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 to become the newest Mob to join the game. This handy character flies around and can be employed to gather up items from the surrounding area, saving you the effort of combing the Minecraft landscape and doing it yourself, which opens up lots of possibilities for how you can put this Mob to work. However, they're not available to join you on adventures just yet, so if you're wondering when is the Allay coming to Minecraft then we've got the latest information for you.

What does the Minecraft Allay do

(Image credit: Mojang)

The Minecraft Allay is a Mob with the main function of a collector, which means it's handy if you need to gather up a certain item. The devs have confirmed that it is not a duplicator, but if you give the Allay a particular item it will search the area and collect up any matching ones it finds – this only includes dropped items, so it won't go searching chests for you.

The Minecraft Allay will be able to pick up non-stackable items as well, and although the devs are still working on the exact parameters they have suggested you may be able to use this Mob for sorting if you build an appropriate setup. The Allay is also a music lover, which means it will drop off the items it has gathered once it's in range of a note block, so you can use one of those to determine where your collection should be deposited.

When is the Allay coming to Minecraft

(Image credit: Mojang)

Although the Minecraft Allay won the vote at Minecraft live in October 2021, you won't be seeing it in the game for a while yet. It's likely to be added as part of the Minecraft The Wild update, which is currently scheduled for release at some point to be confirmed in 2022. In the meantime, Mojang suggests that you can fill the helpful Mob-shaped void in your life by picking up some official Allay merch from the Minecraft Shop here.

