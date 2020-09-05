Minecon has been rebranded as Minecraft Live and it's taking place in October

Minecraft fan event Minecon has been rebranded as Minecraft Live and it's going live on October 3, 2020.

"Minecraft Live is the new version of our annual live show, which has had many names such as MINECON Live and MINECON Earth," explained Mojang's Sofia Dankis (thanks, PC Gamer ). "Why the name change? Would you ask rap superstar and underrated actor Sean Combs a.k.a P. Diddy a.a.k.a Puff Daddy that? No, you would not.

"Due to the impact of Covid-19, Mojang Studios has delayed Minecraft Festival until 2022 and will no longer be involved with official community events," Dankis added. "Until then, we’re going to bring the party directly to your device and we’ve got all of our usual goodies lined up for you! Join us on Minecraft.net/live for updates, mob votes, news, and delightful banter. Oh, and chickens. Lots and lots of chickens."

The show goes live at 9am PT (5pm UK time), and reckons it will give "answers to pertinent questions about what the rest of Mojang Studios have been working on all year".

Minecraft fans have finally discovered the world seed for Minecraft's most iconic world – the map that displays in the background behind the game's title screen.

After a fan-powered project kicked off on June 14, 2020, players had been working collaboratively to try and locate the world's seed – the specific string of numbers that generates a particular unique Minecraft world. After the project lead, Tomlacko, learned "as much as [they] could about the panorama and it's world (the version, world axis and the exact Z coordinate using clouds)", they shared their findings on the Discord server of Minecraft@Home and less than 24 hours later, it was finally located.