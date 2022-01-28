Mike Flanagan's new Netflix series begins filming as actor shares first set photo

Mike Flanagan's new Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has started filming, and actor Kate Siegel has shared the first set photo from the project to commemorate the occasion.

"Every new journey begins with a single step," Siegel tweeted, along with a photo of her standing outside co-star Rahul Kohli's dressing room.

Based on the 1839 short story by Edgar Allan Poe, the original tale follows an unnamed narrator who arrives at the House of Usher after hearing that a mysterious illness has infected its residents. Frank Langella will lead the cast as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty, while Mary McDonnell will play his twin sister Madeline.

Carl Lumbly will play investigator C. Auguste Dupin, and Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino have been cast in unnamed roles. Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish, and Igby Rigney have also been cast – all except Goodwin, Nuñez, and Jun have worked with Flanagan before.

This will be Flanagan's fifth project for Netflix – after helming The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, another series, The Midnight Club, is set to release later this year.