Jessie Buckley is haunted by loss – and Rory Kinnear – in new trailer Alex Garland’s A24 horror Men

A24 has released an unsettling new trailer for Alex Garland's horror thriller Men.

In the two-minute clip, which can be viewed above, Jessie Buckley seeks shelter in the English countryside following the suicide of her husband (Paapa Essiedu) – but the vacation quickly turns sour. Buckley's character is not only haunted by visions of her husband's death, but by her new landlord (Rory Kinnear). Kinnear plays each man that Buckley encounters, including that of a priest who sinisterly asks her what she did to 'drive her husband' to jump.

A teaser trailer was released last month and featured clips of Buckley's character starring down a long black tunnel and helplessly screaming while watching her husband fall to his death.

Though not much information has been released about the film, the official synopsis is as follows: "In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s shape-shifting new horror film.”

Garland is known for sci-fi blockbusters Ex-Machina and Annihilation, as well as the critically acclaimed Hulu sci-fi thriller series Devs. Buckley is hot off her Oscars nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

Men is set to hit theaters on May 20. For more, check out our list of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies of 2022.