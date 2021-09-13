Matrix 4 director reveals why she resurrected Neo and Trinity for the sequel

The Matrix 4 director Lana Wachowski has explained her thought process behind bringing Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity back from the dead.

Speaking at the International Literature Festival Berlin (H/T Screen Rant), Wachowski revealed that after a series of losses in her personal life – including her parents – the idea of returning to a project with "arguably the two most important characters in my life" just felt right.

"I couldn't have my mom and dad, yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it's super simple," she said.

In what might be a preview of The Matrix: Resurrections’ tone, Wachowski said: "It's simple, and this is what art does and that's what stories do, they comfort us."

Of course, we’ll have to wait until later this year for the story-based reasons surrounding the unexpected comebacks of both Neo and Trinity. But, if nothing else, Wachowski has found some solace in working with two of her most famous creations once more.

What might be less comforting is how slightly off everything feels in the first trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections. Morpheus is played by another actor – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II replaces Laurence Fishburne – while Agent Smith-like figures pop up, but Hugo Weaving says he isn’t returning. Couple that with a theory that suggests a bit of a time jump post-Revolutions and it has us wanting to take the red pill all over again.

The Matrix: Resurrections is out in cinemas and on HBO Max on December 22.

For more on what’s coming out this year, here’s our guide to 2021’s remaining movie release dates.