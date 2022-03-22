Mass Effect director's new game is set in an "all-new science-fiction universe"

Former Mass Effect trilogy director is developing a game set in an "all-new science-fiction universe."

Late last week, Canadian studio Humanoid debuted a brand new website, where comments can be found from co-founder Casey Hudson, who headed up projects at BioWare for nearly two decades. Within the new website, it's written that Humanoid is working on a "multi-platform AAA game, focusing on character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe."

New website, new open roles! Check it out...

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Hudson's new studio is embarking on a brand new sci-fi adventure. After all, the veteran developer helped bring three Mass Effect games to life through both directing and producing roles, and also worked on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for a fair while.

Humanoid was originally announced last year in June 2021, but this is the first time we've heard anything about the debut project from the studio. At the time, Hudson merely announced that "some colleagues" would be joining him on the venture out of BioWare, but said precious little else, aside from the new project revolving around a brand new IP.

It'll be interesting to see what staples of the Mass Effect universe Hudson ends up continuing at Humanoid. Could this new IP from the developer be another RPG that features dialog options, interplanetary travelling, shooting, and a whole lot of romance? There'll surely be plenty of Mass Effect fans out there that are hoping so.

