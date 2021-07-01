Mass Effect 5 and Dragon Age 4 news won't be at this month's EA Play Live

EA Play Live is happening later this month, but BioWare won't be there to show off Mass Effect 5 or Dragon Age 4 .

BioWare took to Twitter to temper expectations, assuring us that its devs are "hard at work" on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect Games but "won't be showing anything at EA Play Live." However, there's a Star Wars: The Old Republic Livestream happening later today, July 1.

With the recent release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and a Dragon Age 4 alpha file discovered on the PlayStation Store, fans of both iconic RPGs were hoping there'd be some news coming later this month. A Mass Effect 5 trailer, perhaps, or even a Dragon Age 4 release date. So far, all we know is that the next Mass Effect game will include at least one character from the original trilogy (Liara T'Soni), and Dragon Age 4 will have something to do with Solas and the Dread Wolf. There's very little concrete information about either game, so it wasn't totally irrational to think we'd see one or both of them later this month. We can have a little Mass Effect news as a treat, right? Apparently not.

But don't fret, as EA will still deliver a ton of information on its collection of IPs this month. EA Play Live won't just have the single pre-show and main event, but also four other Spotlight broadcasts focusing on specific games and genres including Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22, and Lost in Random. The main event, EA Play Live, kicks off on July 22 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST. It will include Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends news, and more, but no BioWare.

Spotlight: The Future of First-Person Shooters (Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042) - July 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET/ 6pm BST

Spotlight: EA <3s Independent Studios (Lost in Random, It Takes Two, Knockout City) - July 13 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Spotlight: Madden NFL 22 - July 19 at 4pm ET / 7pm ET / July 20 midnight BST

Spotlight: More EA Sports (Games TBA) - July 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

There's still a chance we'll see something about the Dead Space remake reportedly in the works with EA Motive.