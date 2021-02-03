Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold 4.1 million copies in 2020

PS5 launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold 4.1 million units as of the end of 2020, even though it was only released in November of that year.

Taken from Sony’s Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020 report , the game had sold 4.1 million units by December 31, 2020. This contributed to the number of first-party PlayStation sales which amounted to 18.4 million units sold, as well as the total PS5 and PS4 game sales that same year which reached 103.7 million.

Although people are still struggling to get their hands on one, it was also revealed during the FY2020 presentation that Sony had sold over 4.5 million PS5 consoles in 2020 - matching the PS4’s launch in 2013 which sold 4.2 million units over the same period. Sony also mentioned that they are still on track to achieve their target of 7.6 million units of the PS5 shipped by the end of March 2021.

According to IGN , Marvel’s Miles Morales’ predecessor, the first Spider-Man PS4 game, had previously outdone this number by shifting 3.3 million units within the first three days of release. Similarly, Young Horses’ 2020 release Bugsnax, which was also a PS5 launch title, has already outsold the studio’s previous title Octodad: Deadliest Catch within just a few months.

This Spider-Man sequel was released on PS4 and PS5 on November 21, 2020 and is a follow-up to the 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game follows alternate Spider-Man Miles Morales, who had featured in the first Marvel's Spider-Man game, as he navigates the responsibilities of his personal life along with being Spider-Man.