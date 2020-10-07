Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales game gets two companion books

Titan Books will release two books - one fiction and one non-fiction - as companions to Insomniac Games' highly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, which launches physically and digitally on the PlayStation Store on November 12, 2020.

November 10's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury is written by Brittney Morris, the author of the bestselling Slay.



In an adventure leading directly into the game itself, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury features Miles "coming to terms with what it means to be Spider-Man."

"A mix-up with the law leaves Miles questioning everything and when Vulture and his accomplice Starling unleash experimental tech on Marvel's New York, Miles must decide what kind of hero he wants to be, reads Titan's description."

Then on February 21, 2021, Titan will release the full-color coffee table hardback, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game by Matt Ralphs.

Titan calls the book "the ultimate companion, capturing the creative process of this much-anticipated blockbuster action game."

The hardback book showcases concept art and in-game renderings including characters, locations, tech, gadgets, Spider suits, and more accompanied by insights from the artists, collaborators, and developers at Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel.

Taking place one year after the original Marvel's Spider-Man , Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales finds Miles' Harlem home in the middle of a turf war between a criminal organization and an 'energy corporation'. Miles will have his own unique abilities that he can hone throughout the game, including a bioshock and invisibility, which will differentiate him from the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker.

