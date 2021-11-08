Marvel's Devil's Reign full crossover checklist and February covers revealed

Marvel's Devil's Reign 26-part crossover event will continue through and then conclude in March, according to a new checklist (seen here) released by the publisher, and it also released images and info for all the Devil's Reign installments on sale in February.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

We already gave you a look at Chip Zdarsky and Rafael De Latorre's Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2, Anthony Piper and artist Zé Carlos, Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1, plus Jed MacKay's Devil's Reign: Moon Knight #1 and Moon Knight #8 (drawn by Federica Sabbatini and Alessandro Cappuccio, respectively), and Devil's Reign: Superior Four #2 by Zac Thompson and Davide Tinto.

But that isn't all the February action.

In February 2's Devil's Reign: Villains for Hire #2 by Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Manuel Garcia, Wilson Fisk has made it a binary choice for supervillains - join his army or face the same all-out war the superheroes are facing.

In February 9's main title Devil's Reign #4 by Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, commanding an army of supervillains, Fisk has abandoned any sense of honor or shred of decency he ever had in his assault on the New York City superhero community.

Devil's Reign #4 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But what the Kingpin doesn't realize is the danger he's putting all of NYC in by incapacitating its superhero protectors.

In February 23's Devil's Reign: X-Men #2, Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto continue revealing deadly secrets about Emma Frost's past and her heretofore unrevealed shady history with Wilson Fisk.

And finally in February 23's Luke Cage: City of Fire #3 by Ho Che Anderson and Sean Damien Hill, Luke and the leader of the Regulators Jo Rockhead (who can turn people to stone) race each other to find an innocent girl who’s unwittingly holding critical information about Kingpin's siege, and Luke discovers he and Rockhead have something in common.

Check out all the covers to the issues mentioned above in our gallery and look for Marvel's full February 2022 solicitations later this month.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kingpin is a classic Marvel villain, but did he make Newsarama's list of the best Marvel supervillains of all time?