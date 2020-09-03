Marvel's Avengers Easter egg teases another hero might be worthy to hold Mjolnir

A newly discovered Marvel's Avengers Easter egg suggests Thor might not be the only one worthy to wield Mjolnir, the Norse hammer that few beyond the God of Thunder himself are capable of picking up.

The Easter egg does, however, contain spoilers for Marvel's Avengers campaign, so look away if you want to enjoy its story with all its twists and turns intact. That said, it's a spoiler that many of us will likely have figured out ever since the game's debut at E3 2019, so make of that what you will...



Still here? Great! The Easter egg can be found in Thor's room on the Avengers' helicarrier, where heroes can find the King of Asgard's hammer sat on the floor by his bed.

If you're playing as Thor, you can interact with Mjolnir to pick it up with ease, at which point the hero boasts about being the "strongest Avenger." Try your luck at picking it up as Black Widow, Iron Man, Kamala Khan, or Bruce Banner though, and it'll stay firmly stuck to the floor.

But interact with the hammer as Captain America (once you've regained access to him as part of the campaign), and - just like in Avengers: Age of Ultron - Mjolnir will start to budge; just a little, but enough to be distinctly noticeable.

In both the Marvel comics and movies, Cap has proved himself worthy of wielding the iconic weapon, so it's no surprise he's already getting close to picking it up in Square Enix's new game.

Whether that means we can expect to deploy it alongside his shield sometime in Marvel's Avengers future is anyone's guess for now, but I sure wouldn't mind taking down Thanos as the first Avenger just like he did in Endgame. Make it so, Square Enix...