Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther release date set for August

The Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther release date has finally been revealed, and you will only need to wait a few more weeks to join the War for Wakanda.

Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos-Montreal revealed that King T'Challa will come to Marvel's Avengers in a free update on August 17 as its eighth playable hero. More info is coming in an Avengers War Table live event set for August 16, but until then you can watch (and rewatch) this trailer for some more early teases of how Black Panther will play.

Now is the time to assemble in Marvel's Avengers!💙 Exciting single-player content🛡️ 8 playable Heroes with Black Panther incoming😈 More Villains to defeat🌎 More events and missionsWatch our trailer below for what's coming up and what you can already find! pic.twitter.com/iSyxmSCmNGJuly 29, 2021 See more

The developers are teasing an in-game event "to coincide with the War for Wakanda Expansion that will add to the overall world building." Aside from that, we know the expansion will also bring in a new Wakandan jungle environment to explore and embark on missions in, and a new outpost: The Golden City contains Shuri's lab, Zawavari's chambers, and the grand Wakandan War Room, so it should be a treat to check out for fans of the Marvel films and comics alike.

The expansion will introduce two new villains - including T'Challa's nemesis Klaw - and new enemy types to fill out the ranks of the grunts. New Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions will give you more challenges to overcome and loot to collect, and the Birnin Zana outpost will give you a new place to catch your breath between outings.

While the War for Wakanda won't begin until next month, Square Enix is inviting new players to do some Avenging for free with an all-access weekend that runs from today to Sunday, August 1 on PC, PlayStation and Stadia (a similar event for Xbox will come "in the coming months"). On top of letting you play through the vanilla campaign and all the post-launch updates, you'll also get a 400% bonus to XP earned to help you catch up, as well as a 50% off discount on the in-game marketplace if you want to further kit out your favorite heroes. The game itself is also being discounted by 40% if you want to keep going after the free weekend ends.