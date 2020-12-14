Marvel recreates classic Captain America stories for Anniversary Tribute

Following a recent tradition, Marvel Comics has assembled dozens of artists to fully redraw Joe Simon and Jack Kirby's Captain America Comics #1 on the 80th anniversary of its 1941 release.

As part of the one-shot, titled Captain America Tribute #1, various artists will recreate the classic Golden Age issue in a modern style, in tribute to Simon and Kirby. Additionally, the one-shot will feature a recreation of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Avengers #4, which brought Captain America into the modern Marvel Universe in 1963.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Captain America Tribute #1 will feature a cadre of Marvel's best artists redrawing and modernizing Captain America's first appearance, Captain America Comics #1, as well as his genre-defining reintroduction to the Marvel Universe, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Avengers #4," reads Marvel's announcement of Captain America Tribute #1.

"See the Star-Spangled Avenger's extraordinary origin, his first battle against the Red Skull, and his Silver Age debut where he emerges from suspended animation to live on as a Star-Spangled Avenger like never before as your favorite artists reimagine these classic tales for a new age," it continues. "These definitive comic book stories will be presented in an all-new way in a star-studded special that will delight long-time True Believers and the current generation of Marvel fans!"

Previous similar projects include Giant-Size X-Men #1 tribute, in which artists redrew the classic Giant-Size X-Men #1 page-by-page, and a recreation of Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns from DC.

Artists named as contributing to the project so far include John Cassaday, Marguerite Sauvage, David Lapham, Declan Shalvey, Perf Pérez, Salvador Larroca, Leinil Francis Yu, Valerio Schiti, Carlos Pacheco, Inhyuk Lee, Kei Zama, Sara Pichelli, Jesús Saiz, Kim Jacinto, Adam Kubert, Federico Vicentini, Mahmud Asrar, Jim Cheung, Terry Dodson, Joe Bennett, Alex Ross, Steve Epting, Adam Hughes, Stephanie Hans, Javier Garrón, Alitha E. Martinez, Elena Casagrande, Paco Medina, Daniel Acuña, Chris Samnee, Butch Guice, Rachael Stott, Pepe Larraz, Greg Smallwood, Greg Land, Ray-Anthony Height, Mark Bagley, Peach Momoko, Juann Cabal, Carmen Carnero, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Natacha Bustos, Iban Coello, and Patrick Gleason.

Momoko, Cabal, Carnero, Silva, Cassara, Bustos, Coello, and Gleason are among the artists named earlier this year as Marvel's 'Stormbreakers,' notable breakout artists among Marvel's bullpen.

"We packed this book full of top-flight artistic talent, all paying tribute to the King," states executive editor Tom Brevoort in the announcement.

"So while you can just read these as stories, readers are definitely going to want to savor the experience, and see how each artist stacks up to the original work done by Jack Kirby."

Captain America Tribute #1 is due out in March. Watch for Marvel Comics' full March 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

