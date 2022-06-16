All of Marvel's new September 2022 comics and covers revealed

It's back-to-school time at Marvel. No, Xavier's Academy for Gifted Youngsters isn't reopening, it means it's time for the September 2022 Marvel solicitations.

That's right, in comic book terms summer vacation and days at the beach are already over, and publishers are already gearing up for fall.

In-between reading and writing, Marvel's got more issues of Judgement Day coming and we'll see if Earth passes the Celestials' final exam...

Get it?

We've got a ton more school puns on hand but we'll do you all a favor and just skip ahead to all of what Marvel will be putting on sale in September.

So check out all of Marvel's September 2022 solicits and covers, and as always, you can also check out the Marvel June 2022 solicitations, the Marvel July 2022 solicitations, and the Marvel August 2022 solicitations or check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Marvel September 2022 Spotlight comic books

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #4 (OF 6)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

MEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CAT VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

The clock is ticking and midnight looms. It's not too late.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #5 (OF 6)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • WOMEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Wraparound Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

It's too late…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4

A.X.E.: AVENGERS #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN

Connecting Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

THE FIRST OF THREE STORY-ESSENTIAL JUDGMENT DAY ONE-SHOTS!

Tony Stark has spent his life building suits to protect him. Now he has to enter a suit of armor that could kill us all. Can he survive? Can anyone?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A)

Cover by Esad Ribić

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

The Celestials said "Correct excess deviation." Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

X-FORCE #32

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Miracleman Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

THE HUNT FOR X CONTINUES

ON KRAKOA! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Kraven takes his hunt to Krakoa, to prove he is the apex predator—and not even the mutants, the so-called dominant species, are a match for his prowess. Will this spell the end of X-FORCE, and mutantdom as we know it?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

WOLVERINE #25

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI, ADAM KUBERT, KLAUS JANSON, EMMA KUBERT, KYLE CHARLES, JUAN FERREYRA & ANDREA DI VITO (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT • Miracleman Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Variant Cover by David Nakayama • Variant Cover by Lucio Parillo

Variant Cover by Chrissie Zullo

CELEBRATING 25 ISSUES OF LOGAN'S LATEST RUN! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

A desperate race to the top of the world forces WOLVERINE to team-up with SOLEM! But will the HAND'S HELLBRIDE bring them to an untimely end, or will the CELESTIAL doom the unlikely team-up? PLUS: BAR BRAWL! A rough and tumble 25th issue celebratory story with an array of artists ready to unleash some adamantium-laced action!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6

Kieron Gillen (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Quiet Council Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT

COVER BY CAFU

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

X-MEN RED #6

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ARAKKO VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT

COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their broken land according to the ancient laws… but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Or is a new Arakko about to be born?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

MARAUDERS #6

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Andrea Broccardo (A)

Cover by KAEL NGU

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this...and Detective Lockheed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

FANTASTIC FOUR #47

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

Cover by CAFU

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WRAPAROUND BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

The Taking of Baxter 1-2-3-4 begins now! With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers. But with the fate of humanity on the line, what happens when OUBLIETTE MIDAS sets her sights on the Baxter Building? As the Fantastic Four falls before the Exterminatrix's death traps, only one hero remains standing — but if you thought Oubliette was dangerous, it's nothing compared to what the Invisible Woman is capable of. Get ready for Die Hard in the Baxter Building, as we've only got one thing left to say: Yippie-ki-yay, Marvel Universe.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

AVENGERS #60

MARK RUSSELL (W) • GREG LAND (A)

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT

COVER BY NURI DURR

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

The Avengers' ace archer is back! As Judgment Day looms, Hawkeye is called upon to justify his existence. As a benchmark, Hawkeye must prove that he brings at least as much joy and usefulness to the world as a randomly chosen mailbox, which, admittedly, is a pretty high bar.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

ZEB WELLS (W) • NICK DRAGOTTA (A)

COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT

COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

• It's time for Spider-Man to be judged, and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings.

• You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #1

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

Variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Hidden Gem variant COVER by DAVE COCKRUM

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

INTRODUCING: THE ALL-NEW AVENGERS SERIES THAT STARTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RACES TO A SHOCKING CLIMAX!

An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent...

Plunge into the action and take a deep breath because you will not be allowed up for air as a thrilling new series kicks off in the strongest, strangest way possible.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY DONALD MUSTARD

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 4

MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN • Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

GAME VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

RISE OF THE MIDNIGHT SUNS!

A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of MIDNIGHT SUNS to rise and tear @#$% up: MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER & NICO MINORU. But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme's past? And why is STRANGE ACADEMY student ZOE LAVEAU number one on the Suns' list?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY #1

Fabian Nicieza, Alex Segura, Edgar Delgado & more (W) • Paco Medina & more (A)

Cover by Lucas Werneck • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL HIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY CHIKO SHIKO • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Returning for another rousing celebration of Marvel's Latin/x characters and creators is MARVEL VOICES: COMUNIDADES! Legendary creator Fabian Nicieza takes to the stars in an action-packed Nova adventure! Superstar Edgar Delgado continues to show off his writing chops with a spine-tingling spider escapade with Miles Morales! And award-winning author Alex Segura blazes a new trail for White Tiger – and introduces a brand new character to the Marvel Mythos! And that's only scratching the surface – not to mention the amazing lineup of new and established artists lending their voices to this astounding anthology. Trust us, you don't want to miss out!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

Marvel September 2022 Spider-Man comic books

EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #4 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT, DAVID HEIN & IRENE SANKOFF & TEE FRANKLIN (W)

NATHAN STOCKMAN, WILL ROBSON, AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • VARIANT COVER BY HELEN CHEN

DESIGN VARIANT BY HELEN CHEN

SPIDER-HAM! SPIDER-MOBILE! SUN-SPIDER! SPINSTRESS!

• You know the first two, but you may not remember the Amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's SPIDER-VERSE miniseries as a winner of our Spidersona contest! She gets her own story here!

• And Spinstress is a brand new Spider-Princess who sings, talks to a spider and kicks villainous butt! And the writers of the Broadway smash hit COME FROM AWAY are bringing her in for a landing!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #5 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT, STEVE FOXE, PHIL LORD & CHRISTOPHER MILLER (W) • BOB McLEOD & MORE (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

DESIGN VARIANT BY KRIS ANKA

DESIGN VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

Three brand new Spiders get their start here!

• WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer.

• HUNTER-SPIDER: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet!

• Both of these and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the filmmakers behind the Spider-Verse movies, create a new Spider just in time for the END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Cover by JACK KIRBY & STEVE DITKO

Re-presenting the inaugural issue of Spider-Man's iconic ongoing series, which followed fast after the wall-crawler's blockbuster debut in AMAZING FANTASY #15! Peter Parker has been bitten by the radioactive spider, gained incredible abilities, donned his colorful costume and learned a tragic lesson about power and responsibility – and now it's time for him to swing into action! But can our young hero rescue a crew of astronauts aboard their malfunctioning shuttle? Even if he does, he'll still end up Public Enemy No. 1 as far as journalist J. Jonah Jameson is concerned! Then, Spidey shows off his skills in a bid to join the Fantastic Four – and comes face-to-faces with his very first super villain: the identity-stealing Chameleon! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled & COVER by STEVE DITKO

Doctor Octopus! Electro! Mysterio! The Vulture! Sandman! Kraven the Hunter! Individually, each of these deadly foes tested Spider-Man to his limit during the early years of his web-swinging adventures. So how can Spidey possibly hope to survive when they band together as what can only be called the Sinister Six? Find out in this landmark first-ever Spider-Man Annual from the brilliant minds of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko at the peak of their powers! Peter Parker is in for the fight of his life against a sextet of super villains – and every single battle along the way makes a great, big splash! And don't miss all the inventive extras you'd expect from a classic Marvel Annual! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #1.

72PGS./All Ages …$7.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • Variant Cover by ALEX SAVIUK

MARVEL'S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN!

• Something happens at the Hellfire Gala that sends Spider-Man and WOLVERINE on a dangerous mission all over creation!

• That's right — the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? NO SPOILERS HERE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

Marvel September 2022 X-Men comic books

NEW MUTANTS #30

VITA AYALA & ALYSSA WONG (W) • ALEX LINS & MORE (A) • Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE Variant Cover by BOB MCLEOD • Variant Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD • DESIGN VARIANT BY ROD REIS

MARVEL'S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF X-MEN'S YOUTHFUL MISFITS!

Throughout the past forty years, NEW MUTANTS has remained a timeless yet contemporary voice for the marginalized youth who must grow up in a harsh, cruel world. In this supersized issue, Vita Ayala, Rod Reis and more craft a mosaic love letter dedicated to the mutant youngsters who have become the beacon and hope of a new generation of X-Men. Commemorating classic and new characters alike, this collection of shorts celebrates four decades' worth of the joys and tribulations of being young, brave and gifted in the world of X. The issue will also feature a fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool short by special guest writer Alyssa Wong.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3

X-MEN #15

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Trading Card Variant by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Miracleman Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

FEAR THE CHILDREN!

The Children of the Vault – hyper-evolved humans from a society whose time moves much faster than our own. Each time the X-Men defeat them, they retreat to their home, evolving further to a new, more advanced generation. This time, they will not be stopped so easily.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

GAMBIT #3 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SID KOTIAN (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

REMY'S RUSE AND WARHAWK'S RETURN!

• The problem? GAMBIT and 'RO have become a thorn in the side of mogul SOLARZ…

• The solution? The mercenary WARHAWK takes the fight to our heroes!

• The rebuttal? Remy gears up in his NEW suit, MARISSA DECASTRO dons the classic armor, and 'Ro joins them for a knock-down, drag-out fight along the Mississippi!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

LEGION OF X #5

SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN

POWER IS IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER!

SKINJACKER TRIUMPHANT! The bodysnatcher-supreme rampages through Legion's mind...

A HORNED GOD OF MISCHIEF! Nightcrawler discovers the identity of the fugitive deity at last...

CONSPIRACY ON MARS! Weaponless Zsen slashes open the awful truth... and IT ALL CRASHES TOGETHER.

P.S. Just when you thought things couldn't get more breathless... here comes ORA SERRATA. And she SEES. THROUGH. YOU.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

X-MEN ‘92: HOUSE OF XCII #5 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A)

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

THE FINAL DESTINY OF XCII?

It all ends here — the epic journey through the Krakoan Age come too soon reaches its epic conclusion! Can mutantkind truly unite? Is the island-nation of Krakoa too good to be true? And is the woman behind it all — Jubilee — to be trusted? Find out within, X-Believers!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

X-MEN LEGENDS #2

ROY THOMAS (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by Jim Rugg

WOLVERINE…VERSUS THE X-MEN?!

• Department H has sent their operative WEAPON X, A.K.A. WOLVERINE, on a mission to retrieve "dangerous individuals" — who just so happen to be mutants known as the X-MEN!

• But what sinister forces are moving the mutants against each other, and how does it play into Wolverine's eventual membership on the team?

• At last — X-Men and Marvel legend Roy Thomas reveals a missing link between Wolverine's appearance in HULK #182 and joining the X-Men in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN #2 (OF 2)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A/C)

GOING GREEN!

Nature Girl. Curse. Sauron. A dog. With the planet hanging in the balance, these few take up arms to ask "How far is too far to save us?" Can Logan answer the question before it's too late? The conclusion of the hit story from Marvel Unlimited – in print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

X-TERMINATORS #1 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by Federico Vicentini

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY InHyuk Lee

VARIANT COVER BY Terry Dodson

ENTER THE GRINDHOUSE OF X!

When Jubilee and Boom-Boom agree to take Dazzler out for a night on the town to console her after her nasty breakup, they have no idea they're about to be kidnapped and put into elaborate death traps for their efforts! What are three girls with the power to blow things up to do? Leah Williams and Carlos Gómez put the X in eXploitation in this tale of blood, sweat and REVENGE!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

Marvel September 2022 Marvel comic books

MS. MARVEL & VENOM #1

JODY HOUSER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

DEADLY SYMBIOSIS!

VENOM is on the hunt…but who is hunting Venom?!

MS. MARVEL teams up with Dylan Brock, the new wicked web-slinger on the block, as a scheme to harness the symbiote rears its ugly head!

The first Venom/Ms. Marvel partnership is also the concluding movement of the super hero symphony of the summer, as we reveal the connection between WOLVERINE, MOON KNIGHT and VENOM, and KAMALA KHAN'S team-up uncovers the larger plot behind it all — you're not going to believe who's pulling the strings!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+…$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #3 (OF 4)

PAUL CORNELL (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) • COVER BY Steve Morris

Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

THE SLEEPER WAKES!

The Wild Card virus had many different strange effects…but few stranger than those it wrought on Croyd Crenson, the Sleeper. The adaptation of the first book of George R.R. Martin's super-powered alternate history continues, adapting the first appearance of the fan-favorite character created by Roger Zelazny.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #2 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A)

COVER BY E.J. SU • VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

• Shin's powerless and trapped in the lion's den. With the walls closing in, all hope rests on unravelling the decades-long mystery that led the USP to this point.

• How is it related to a galactic conspiracy, how can Dan Moroboshi still be alive…and why is Ultraseven menacing Japan?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

DAMAGE CONTROL #2 (OF 5)

ADAM F. GOLDBERG & HANS RODIONOFF (W)

WILL ROBSON (A) • COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO • VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

FROM THE WRITERS OF TV'S THE GOLDBERGS!

After he nearly caused a Skrull attack in our last issue, the management at Damage Control has wisely chosen to try and place Gus in a less volatile position. How much harm can Gus do in the Consumer Affairs office, listening to complaints and grievances? Actually, the answer is a lot. When things get out of control, Gus has to call on Ant-Man and the Wasp to try and turn a big problem into a little one in a story we call "Honey, Pym Shrunk the Kids"!

ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF tap the keys while the incomparable WILL ROBSON turns words into glorious art as Gus makes a horrible first impression on the Punisher, Ant-Man, the Wasp and more!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #5

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

Miracleman Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

It's a showdown between Captain America and Black Panther, with the fate of two countries on the line! And when the dust settles, who will pay the price for Sam Wilson's incursion into Wakanda? Meanwhile, Falcon uncovers a piece of evidence that changes the scope of the mission — and exposes the White Wolf's ultimate motive.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #4

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Miracleman Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Steve Rogers returns to New York with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield, only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain America through the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #4 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

The New Fantastic Four's battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues — and if Wolverine can't control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it's going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

AVENGERS FOREVER #9

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

MARVEL'S VOICES COMMUNITY

VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

CALL IN THE CORPS!

Earths lay in ruin all across the Multiverse. Avengers are assembling from every corner of creation as never before, knowing that the war of all wars is looming. And when there's war, you know it's time to call in the Corps. The most hard-hitting special ops squadron of elite high fliers and photon-armed commandos ever called to service. The Carol Corps.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

SAVAGE AVENGERS #5

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE HYBORIAN HUNT'S SHOCKING CONCLUSION!

Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing? With the fate of the world at stake, the Savage Avengers will face the threat the only way they know how — to the death.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #4 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN0 • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Asgard's defenses have been breached, its warriors battered and still more legions are unleashed against them! The chaos and destruction seem to be fueling some great, dark power…but to what end? Before she can find what lurks in the shadows and save the Golden Realm, Jane Foster must first save Thor!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #3

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant cover by ROMY JONES

Miracleman Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Shang-Chi has lost the Ten Rings! But who stole them? The answer will shock Shang-Chi, as the Rings' unknown power is about to be unleashed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

SHE-HULK #7

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

• After the earthquake that was SHE-HULK #6, She-Hulk knows she has some work to do and a humdinger of a mystery to solve.

• You will not be able to predict what she finds.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

THE VARIANTS #4 (OF 5)

GAIL SIMONE (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

• Every time a VARIANT arrives, Jessica loses a little piece of herself. But SOMEONE is trying to take EVERYTHING SHE HAS.

• How can Jessica fight back against an enemy who claims to actually BE her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #4 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Paco Diaz (A) • Cover by E.J. Su

Variant Cover by Kei Zama

As if monsterized versions of Venom, Green Goblin and Loki weren't enough, Dr. Doom unleashes his latest monstrous creation upon the armored Avengers! It's a no holds barred battle in Latveria — and by the end of this issue, only one will be left standing! But who will it be?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

BLACK PANTHER #9

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

"RANGE WARS" PART ONE!

Black Panther has returned to the Avengers, but after the recent events in Wakanda, Captain America isn't convinced T'Challa's head is in the game. When a dangerous new galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to take over the Earth, T'Challa will be tested like never before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

STRANGE #6

JED MACKAY (W) • Lee Garbett (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNES

MARVEL'S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

WONG TAKES CENTER STAGE!

• Someone has stolen pieces of Wong's memory!

• But he's going to need them back to stop the Blasphemy Cartel!

• It's up to Wong and Bats to retrace their steps to find the truth!

• But could this memory be better off forgotten?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

MOON KNIGHT #15

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Miracleman Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Moon Knight needs information and must rely on his old allies to get it for him. Secrets are ferreted out from the steamiest gutters to the highest seats of power, while Moon Knight must reveal a hidden truth to those closest to him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

PUNISHER #6

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But standing in his way is none other than the God of War himself, Ares, who sees the Punisher as his greatest disciple. A disciple who has forgotten his true self and must be reminded of the ways of war.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CHRISTOPHER ALLEN, CARMEN CARNERO, PACO MEDINA & MORE (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Miracleman Variant Cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

MARVEL'S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

MILES MORALES' ICONIC 42ND ISSUE!

As the number of the spider that bit him and the winning lottery number for Brooklyn Visions Academy, the number 42 means a lot in Miles Morales' world, and SALADIN AHMED celebrates this landmark issue with an oversized spectacular alongside amazing MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN artists!

MILES MORALES has been through it lately — time for a little R&R now, right? Not when there's good that needs doing, and when something dark and insidious rears its ugly head on the streets of NYC, SPIDER-MAN is the only hope to end it. But Miles will need help, from his friends, his family and the most unexpected allies, if he dares to even stand a chance this time!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

CARNAGE #6

RAM V (W) • ROGE ANTONIO (A)

Cover by Kendrik "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. IN THIS ISSUE, its ruthless and aggressive efforts to quench that bloodlust reach new and never before seen heights. But what in the Hel is Carnage up to, and what will it do to anyone who gets in its way?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

VENOM #11

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT BY DAVE RAPOZA

"DEMONIFICATION" STARTS HERE!

After the explosive (and GUT-WRENCHING) revelations of VENOM #10, the third terrifying arc of VENOM begins in explosive fashion, with DYLAN BROCK at the mercy of BEDLAM! But where is Dylan's father, the original Venom? WHERE IS EDDIE BROCK?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

SPIDER-PUNK #5 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

CLASH IN DC!

• The stage is set, the instruments tuned and everything is ready for the execution.

• …EXECUTION?!

• Spider-Punk and his band of misfits better survive in time for an encore! ONE. MORE. SONG. ONE! MORE! SONG!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

IRON CAT #4 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A/C)

Variant Cover by KEI ZAMA

MADAME MENACE STRIKES!

• Iron Cat's vendetta against Felicia Hardy has produced some deadly consequences.

• Tony Stark's old nemesis, the sinister A.I. known as Madame Menace, has been unleashed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #3 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

FAMILY MATTERS!

• Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are a mess when they're apart.

• Can Phyla-Vell fix this dysfunctional adventure?

• Or are Rick and Genis' fates already decided?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #3 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

Variant Cover by BEN CALDWELL

Loki's Defenders manage to escape the Second Cosmos and the Beyonder, but Taaia is grievously wounded in the process and none of Loki's or Blue Marvel's expertise seems to be helping. Enter – the Phoenix! But what is the price of a universal constant's aid…?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

THUNDERBOLTS #2 (OF 5)

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A/C)

Variant cover by Mateus Manhanini

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

Trading Card Variant COVER by Stefano Caselli

Who is Eegro the Unbreakable?

• How will his strange power help New York's only official super hero team battle their enemies and balance their budget?

• Read on and discover, True Believers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

DAREDEVIL #3

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

DAREDEVIL SAVES THE WORLD!

With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, DAREDEVIL has started putting together a team — but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to one another, DAREDEVIL will once again be at odds with heroes and villains alike…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

GHOST RIDER #6

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Brent Peeples (A)

Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by Björn Barends

MARVEL'S VOICES COMMUNITY VARIANT COVER by LEONARDO ROMERO

There's somebody else out there who knows what it means to suffer — to feel sickened by the pain and suffering they've inflicted on the world — and his name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell's Backbone, Wolverine and Johnny Blaze are brought together, but will they race forward as enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

ANT-MAN #3 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

In the present, the current Ant-Man, Scott Lang, has been tasked by the Avengers with a very important mission: Guard the prison holding Ultron! But the evil Black Ant/Eric O'Grady has other ideas that may spell doom for humanity… Don't miss this epic journey through Ant-Man's history!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

IRON MAN #23

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

ANGEL UNZUETA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

Operating in stealth mode with Jim Rhodes, Iron Man has landed in Macau and immersed himself in SOURCE CONTROL — the worst black market of stolen and illegal technology — all in order to organize a backroom buy of THE MANDARIN'S RINGS. It's going to require Tony Stark-level capital and strategy, but SPYMASTER may have a different buyer — and a wicked double cross — at the ready in order to pull the rug out from under Iron Man's boots. It seems someone else is willing to pay top dollar for those rings and is ready to pull them out of Iron Man's dead hands if they have to… THE COBALT MAN.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

CAPTAIN MARVEL #41

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & JUAN FRIGERI (A)

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WITCH SCORNED!

While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart — one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move. And what about Lauri-Ell vs. Binary? We haven't forgotten about that!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

HULK #10

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY EJ SU

"HULK PLANET" PART TWO!

Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise – an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can't shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn't being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there's the matter of the planet's "welcoming committee"…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

THOR #28

DONNY CATES (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by NIC KLEIN

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD

THOR VS. VENOM – ROUND TWO!

Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It's the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

Marvel September 2022 Alien, Predator, and Star Wars comic books

PREDATOR #2

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Theta crash-lands on a tundra planet, and her odds of surviving are looking slim! Her only hope is to trek through the wilds to the nearest outpost. But the cold isn't the only thing she has to worry about…as a Predator watches in the shadow, ready to strike!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3

ALIEN #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST • Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON AND JULIUS OHTA LAUNCH A NEW ALIEN EPIC!

MAN, MACHINE, AND THE MOST TERRIFYING CREATURE IN THE UNIVERSE…IT'S AN EXPRESS ELEVATOR TO HELL, AND YOU'RE GONNA WANT TO BE ON IT! A small colony of synths have settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers come to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

STAR WARS: VISIONS #1

TAKASHI OKAZAKI (W) • TAKASHI OKAZAKI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

FROM THE CREATIVE MIND BEHIND THE STAR WARS: VISIONS EPISODE "THE DUEL" COMES AN ALL-NEW STORY!

TAKASHI OKAZAKI (Afro Samurai) is continuing his storytelling from the acclaimed STAR WARS: VISIONS episode "THE DUEL," featuring the Ronin!

The mythology of STAR WARS infused with elements of Feudal Japan makes this issue a MUST READ for STAR WARS and MANGA fans alike!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #5 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ADRIANA MELO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

• Obi-Wan has closed his journals for now and looks ahead as night falls and the sandstorm that has sequestered him begins to clear.

• But he discovers something unexpected in the hazards of the Jundland Wastes…a squad of ambushed stormtroopers left to die.

• But one still has a fighting chance…and Obi-Wan may very well risk everything to save a single injured imperial stormtrooper that can't help but remind Kenobi of the clones he served with so long ago.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #3

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY GEORGES JEANTY

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"THE SIN"

The battered Mandalorian returns to his client to collect his reward and tend to his wounds; complications arise and what should have been a simple task becomes far more dangerous than anyone could have expected.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #27

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

A DEADLY MISSION ON THE EDGE OF A BLACK HOLE!

• Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes

• But is Tasu Leech ready to take on...the Kanjiklub?

• And Valance makes a decision that will change everything…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

STAR WARS #27

CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

"The Good People"!

• The Empire's greatest secret is in the hands of two Crimson Dawn double agents, who are racing to deliver it to the Rebel Alliance to buy themselves safe haven.

• But the Empire knows what they have stolen, and the entire Imperial Navy is in hot pursuit!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

"CHEWBACCA BEHIND BARS!"

• Chewie is held captive on the prison planet of Gulhadar!

• And you'll never believe who his cellmate is. None other than Maz Kanata!

• And whatever happened to

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

"DESCENT"

• Desperate to rescue DOCTOR APHRA at any cost, SANA STARROS and her CREW's search leads them to an OLD HAUNT…

• …and two FAMILIAR FACES they might not survive!

• Meanwhile, Aphra delves deeper into the secrets of THE ASCENDANT...and the true origin of the SPARK ETERNAL!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #27

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

• The alliance between Darth Vader and Sabé has always seemed destined for disaster.

• After all, how long can the Dark Lord of the Sith and the idealistic handmaiden of Padmé Amidala find common ground?

• So as Vader and Sabé enter the final battle against a corrupt Imperial governor, something's going to break.

• Will it be Vader's cold resolve or Sabé's true heart? And how long until Ochi of Bestoon finally makes his move?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 1

Marvel September 2022 comic book schedule

On sale September 7

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2 [AXE]

ALIEN #1

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSMILE EDITION

BLACK PANTHER #9

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #4

GHOST RIDER #6

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 [AXE]

MARAUDERS #6 [AXE]

MOON KNIGHT #15

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #4

PUNISHER #6

SHE-HULK #7

STAR WARS #27

STAR WARS: VISIONS #1

VENOM #11

WOLVERINE #25 [AXE]

FOC 08/08/22, ON-SALE 09/14/22

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #3

On sale September 14

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #4 [AXE]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

CAPTAIN MARVEL #41

DAREDEVIL #3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4

HULK #10

IRON MAN #23

MIDNIGHT SUNS #1

MS. MARVEL & VENOM #1

NEW MUTANTS #30

PREDATOR #2

SAVAGE AVENGERS #5

SPIDER-PUNK #5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #27

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #5

X-FORCE #32 [AXE]

X-MEN ‘92: HOUSE OF XCII #5

X-MEN RED #6 [AXE]

On sale September 21

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #5 [AXE]

AVENGERS #60 [AXE]

AVENGERS FOREVER #9

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #5

CARNAGE #6

FANTASTIC FOUR #47 [AXE]

IRON CAT #4

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #4

LEGION OF X #5

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #27

STRANGE #6

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #2

X-MEN LEGENDS #2

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN #2

X-TERMINATORS #1

On sale September 28

A.X.E.: AVENGERS #1 [AXE]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 [AXE]

ANT-MAN #3

DAMAGE CONTROL #2

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #5

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 GAMBIT #3

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #3

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6

THE VARIANTS #4

THOR #28

THUNDERBOLTS #2

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #3

X-MEN #15

On sale October 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

STRANGE ACADEMY #3 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Marvel September 2022 collections

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL OMNIBUS HC HENDERSON COVER

Written by RYAN NORTH, CHIP ZDARSKY, WILL MURRAY, ERICA HENDERSON & NILAH MAGRUDER

Penciled by ERICA HENDERSON, DEREK CHARM, NAOMI FRANQUIZ, JOE QUINONES, SIYA OUM & MORE

Covers by ERICA HENDERSON & ARTHUR ADAMS

Kicking butts and eating nuts is all in a day's work for Squirrel Girl — the super hero and computer science student who just can't be beat! But that won't stop a long line of villains from trying — including Kraven the Hunter, the Mole Man, Count Nefaria and, would you believe, Galactus?! It's a good thing Doreen Green can count on an ever-growing list of friends to help, both in conquering evildoers and her all-important studies — pals like Tippy-Toe (the squirrel), Nancy (the human) and Howard (the duck) and fellow crimefighters Koi Boi, Chipmunk Hunk and Brain Drain! From the Savage Land to outer space, Squirrel Girl travels the length and breadth of the Marvel Universe — and beats it up! Collecting THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015A) #1-8, THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015B) #1-50, THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL BEATS UP THE MARVEL UNIVERSE, HOWARD THE DUCK (2015B) #6 and material from A YEAR OF MARVELS: UNBEATABLE and NOT BRAND ECHH (2017) #14.

1592 PGS./Rated T ...$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95061-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS [DM ONLY]

1592 PGS./Rated T ...$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95060-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SAIZ COVER

Written by NICK SPENCER & MORE

Penciled by DANIEL ACUÑA, PAUL RENAUD, JOE BENNETT, ANGEL UNZUETA, JESÚS SAIZ, JAVIER PIÑA, MARK BAGLEY & MORE

Covers by JESÚS SAIZ & ALEX ROSS

Captain America! And in addition to threats like the Sons of the Serpent, he must contend with those who resent him taking on Cap's mantle. But when Sam, Steve and Bucky learn the shocking truth of the town of Pleasant Hill, everything changes again — and a reinvigorated Steve returns as a second Captain America! But Steve has a terrible secret. Is he a double agent for Hydra? Has he always been one?! As Sam battles in the light, Steve navigates through the shadows — and schemes to change the world! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON #1-17, CAPTAIN AMERICA: STEVE ROGERS #1-11, AVENGERS STANDOFF: WELCOME TO PLEASANT HILL, AVENGERS STANDOFF: ASSAULT ON PLEASANT HILL ALPHA, AVENGERS STANDOFF: ASSAULT ON PLEASANT HILL OMEGA, CIVIL WAR II: THE OATH and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2016: CAPTAIN AMERICA.

888 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94961-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER [DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94960-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: KA-ZAR VOL. 3 HC

Written by GERRY CONWAY with CARLA CONWAY, ARCHIE GOODWIN, STAN LEE & DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, STEVE GAN & RUSS HEATH with ROSS ANDRU & TONY DEZUNGIA

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

The Marvel Masterworks series unveils more gems from the Hidden Jungle with a third volume devoted to Ka-Zar and that lovable little furball, Zabu! The creative team of Gerry Conway and John Buscema turn out top-notch jungle action with a run of stories in their run from the full-color Ka-Zar comic: Zabu is taken captive by the evil priest Sandratha to be used as a sacrifice for an ancient ritual! Ka-Zar also takes on the beast-god of the lost river and a dinosaur hunter! Plus: You haven't seen Ka-Zar until you've seen him in John Buscema's lushly illustrated—never before reprinted—adventures from Savage Tales! Also featuring team-up tales co-starring Shanna the She-Devil and two Shanna solo stories! Collecting Ka-Zar (1974) #6-9 and material from Savage Tales (1971) #5-11.

368 PGS./Rated T+ …$?75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94918-1

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: KA-ZAR VOL. 3 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 336 [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94917-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS FIRST ISSUE COVER

WRITTEN BY ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, JED MacKAY, CODY ZIGLAR, SALADIN AHMED, PATRICK GLEASON & GEOFFREY THORNE

PENCILED BY PATRICK GLEASON, IVAN FIORELLI, SARA PICHELLI, JAMES TOWE, ELEONORA CARLINI, MICHAEL DOWLING, CARLOS GÓMEZ, PACO MEDINA, JORGE FORNÉS, MARK BAGLEY, FRAN GALÁN, CARLOS VILLA & MORE

COVERS BY ARTHUR ADAMS & HUMERTO RAMOS

Spider-Man's clone is back! With the official sponsorship of the Beyond Corporation and training from the Daughters of the Dragon, Ben Reilly is suiting up as Spider-Man once again! But wait — what happened to Peter Parker? Donning the webs has placed a target on Ben's back, and Morbius and Kraven are out for blood — as is new nightmarish nemesis the Queen Goblin! But is something more insidious going on in the halls of Beyond? Doctor

Octopus makes a devastating return, and Mary Jane teams with the Black Cat — and as Ben's situation slowly spins out of control, two Spider-Men find themselves on a collision course that will change everything! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #75-93, #78.BEY, #80.BEY, #88.BEY and #92.BEY; MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #74 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2021: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM.

672 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94962-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS KRAVEN COVER [DM ONLY]

672 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94963-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND OMNIBUS HC RAMOS COVER [DM ONLY]

672 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94964-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR PREMIERE HC

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD

Penciled by SERGIO DÁVILA & José Luís

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The Marvel Universe collides with video game phenomenon Fortnite! The inhabitants of the ultimate battleground, the Island, are locked in a never-ending war — and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide: a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man, Wolverine and Shuri team up with several Fortnite fighters to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. But as the search extends from Wakanda to the Savage Land and beyond, can they find it in time to avert catastrophe? Heroes from both realities enlist in the struggle against the Imagined Order — but do they have a fighting chance of avoiding doom when Marvel's most dangerous villain sets his sights on the Shard? Brace yourself for a blockbuster crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes! Collecting FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94793-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Penciled by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Award-winning writer NEIL GAIMAN (Sandman) and artist MARK BUCKINGHAM (Fables) unveil Miracleman's Golden Age! Atop Olympus, Miracleman presides over a brave new world forged from London's destruction. It is a world free of war, of famine, of poverty. A world of countless wonders. A world where pilgrims scale Olympus' peak to petition their living god while, miles below, the dead return in fantastic android bodies. It is an Age of Miracles — but is humankind ready for it? Do we even want it? Is there a place for humanity in a world of gods? Gaiman and Buckingham delve into the lives of lonely idealists, rebellious schoolchildren and fracturing families — exploring the human constant in a changing world of gods and miracles. Collecting MIRACLEMAN (1985) #17-22 and material from TOTAL ECLIPSE #4 [as presented in MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM #1-6].

192 PGS./Mature …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9056-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS: KREE/SKRULL WAR GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, NEAL ADAMS & JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

An all-time cosmic classic and one of the most important Marvel stories ever told! The galaxy is rocked by a conflict of star-spanning proportions — with Earth caught in the crossfire! The eternal intergalactic enemies, the merciless Kree and the shape-changing Skrulls, have gone to war — and our planet is situated on the front lines! Can Earth's Mightiest Heroes bring about an end to the fighting before humanity becomes a casualty of war? And what good are even a dozen super-powered champions against the vast military machines of two of the great empires of the cosmos? The key to victory lies with the expatriate Kree Captain Mar-Vell and his human host, honorary Avenger Rick Jones! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #89-97.

240 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94959-4

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

BLACK PANTHER BY JOHN RIDLEY VOL. 2: RANGE WARS TPB

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Penciled by STEFANO LANDINI & GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Betrayal casts its shadow on the Black Panther's reign! The reveal of T'Challa's darkest secret has led to the Hatut Zeraze hunting him as a traitor, with orders to kill him on sight. The Panther must escape these tireless warriors before he can clear his name, but are even his skills on par for this challenge? And Wakanda's secret police are far from the only force T'Challa has to reckon with as the fallout from his lies explodes in ways he could never have foreseen! The Black Panther returns to the Avengers — but after the situation in Wakanda, Captain America isn't convinced T'Challa's head is in the game. When a dangerous galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to conquer the Earth, can T'Challa overcome his current woes and rise to the occasion? Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2021) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92883-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 1 TPB

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS, AL EWING, VITA AYALA & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK, STEFANO CASELLI, ALEX LINS, ROD REIS & IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

Murder and mayhem in the Reign of X! The Scarlet Witch has been murdered — and as X-Factor investigates the shocking crime, all clues point to Magneto! Meanwhile, the fallout from the Hellfire Gala continues for S.W.O.R.D. as Doctor Doom sticks around for a meeting of monarchs with matters of galactic import to discuss — including the Last Annihilation! The New Mutants are reeling from their own devastating loss as a great evil continues to cast its shadow. And when new problems present themselves in Ireland, the Marauders bring in Banshee for some assistance — and he'll soon be screaming into battle! Collecting X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1-2, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #7, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #20-21 and MARAUDERS (2019) #23.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94953-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN DELUXE EDITION TPB

Written by PAUL JENKINS, BILL JEMAS & JOE QUESADA

Penciled by ANDY KUBERT

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

For decades, Wolverine's shadowy past has been shrouded in mystery. But before he was the X-Men's savage mainstay, before he was a tormented secret agent codenamed Weapon X — even before he was a barroom brawler in the wilds of Canada — he was sickly young James Howlett. Experience the secrets and intrigue of his family history, see the first struggle with his subconscious savagery that culminated in tragedy and learn how James' flight from everything he once knew led to the forging of the man known as Logan! Paul Jenkins and Andy Kubert, two of the industry's most acclaimed creators, unite to tell the tale that shaped mutantdom's mightiest misfit — in a gorgeous new edition packed with behind-the-scenes extras! Collecting WOLVERINE: THE ORIGIN #1-6.

248 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93383-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA VOL. 1 — THE CRYSTAL RUN TPB

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM, CAVAN SCOTT, JUSTINA IRELAND, STEVE ORLANDO & JODY HOUSER

Penciled by DAVID MESSINA, IVAN FIORELLI, GEORGES JEANTY, PAUL FRY & KEI ZAMA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The galaxy's best buddies star in a hair-raising adventure from the days before they joined the Rebellion! Loveable rogue Han Solo and his Wookiee partner-in-smuggling, Chewbacca, set off on a heist for none other than Jabba the Hutt — and this time, the Rodian bounty hunter named Greedo is working alongside them! It's supposed to be a nice, straightforward job. What could possibly go wrong? Well, for starters, how about a reunion with the very last person Han expected to see? And when the target safe is cracked, you won't believe what's inside! Plus: Celebrate the galaxy's favorite holiday with a collection of festive tales from all across the saga of Star Wars. Happy Life Day! Collecting STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #1-5 and STAR WARS: LIFE DAY.

160 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93305-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE THOR WAR TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #19 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, RON FRENZ, ROY THOMAS & MORE

Penciled by RON FRENZ, PAT OLLIFFE, HERB TRIMPE, GEOF ISHERWOOD & MORE

Cover by RON FRENZ

ON SALE OCTOBER 2022

Thor Corps unite! Eric Masterson is still settling into his role as the replacement Thor — and Hercules' "training" isn't much help. Will Eric be able to keep up when he joins forces with Beta Ray Bill and Dargo Ktor, the 26th-century Thunder God? Zarrko the Tomorrow Man may be more than even they can handle when he plucks a cadre of classic Thor villains out of the timestream to join him — including the scheming Loki! Meanwhile, Balder and Sif search for the real Odinson. When Dr. Donald Blake returns, could it be a clue? And why is Eric Masterson heading into Hell itself? Plus: Operation Galactic Storm takes Thor into space! Dargo meets the Guardians of the Galaxy! Thor battles Absorbing Man, Titania and…Spider-Man?! And the deadly debut of Bloodaxe! Collecting THOR (1966) #437-450 and ANNUAL #16-17.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94691-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: FALL OF THE PANTHEON TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #19 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by JOHN ESTES, JIM CRAIG, GARY FRANK, DARICK ROBERTSON, LIAM SHARP, TERRY DODSON, JUSTINIANO & CHRIS RENAUD

Cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

ON SALE OCTOBER 2022

Hulk goes to Hel and back! First, Hulk and the Pantheon face a painful — and all-too-human — loss. But Hela herself soon claims the Hulk in an Asgardian underworld epic! Then, it's the end of an era as the Pantheon is torn apart from within! Agamemnon stands trial, one among them falls and the Hulk's rage transforms him into a savage…Bruce Banner?! While Doc Samson strives to save Bruce's mind, Betty battles for her life — and the stage is set for a new status quo. In hiding and struggling to remain calm, the Hulk takes on Man-Thing, the Abomination and the Punisher! Plus: Hulk shares a symbiotic showdown with Venom and joins Hank Pym and the Wasp in a true Tale to Astonish! Collecting TALES TO ASTONISH (1994) #1, INCREDIBLE HULK VS. VENOM #1 and INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #420-435.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94690-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: BLOOD AND THUNDER TPB

Volume #21 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by RON MARZ, ROY THOMAS & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by BRUCE ZICK, M.C. WYMAN, SANDU FLOREA, TOM GRINDBERG, TOM RANEY, ANDY SMITH, KRIS RENKEWITZ & ANGEL MEDINA

Cover by RON LIM

Thor on a cosmic rampage! The God of Thunder has gone mad, and the most powerful heroes in the cosmos may not be able to stop him! Beta Ray Bill and Sif hope to talk him down. Adam Warlock, Doctor Strange and the Silver Surfer intend to cure him. And Thanos is always spoiling for a fight! But when the berserk Thor gets an immense power-up from an Infinity Gem, all bets are off — and even almighty Odin may be unable to save his son! When the dust settles, what comes next for Asgard? The High Evolutionary has some ideas — and they involve his new Godlings! From this cosmic crucible, Thor will emerge transformed — and come face-to-face with someone he never expected to see! Collecting THOR (1966) #468-475 and ANNUAL #18, SILVER SURFER (1987) #86-88, WARLOCK CHRONICLES #6-8 and WARLOCK AND THE INFINITY WATCH #23-25.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94826-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: AND NOW…THE WOLVERINE TPB

Volume #7 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by LEN WEIN

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by RICH BUCKLER

Hulk is the strongest! Why? Because it's hard not to be when you go from strength to strength with artists Herb Trimpe and Sal Buscema! Trimpe defined INCREDIBLE HULK in an artistic tenure stretching from 1968 to 1975. And not only did the series gain a great talent when Sal Buscema took over the reins, but also one that — unbelievably — would have a tenure longer than even Trimpe's! Add to that Len Wein writing some of his greatest Hulk stories — including the first appearance of Wolverine — and you'd better believe it's good to be green! The adventures collected here include Hulk smashing his way through the Mole Man, the Gremlin, the Shaper of Worlds, Doc Samson, the Abomination and, of course, the never-ending military machinations of General "Thunderbolt" Ross! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #179-200 and ANNUAL #5.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93360-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: MISSION IMPROBABLE TPB

Volume #2 in the Deadpool Epic Collections

Written by LARRY HAMA, JEPH LOEB, JOE KELLY & CHRIS GOLDEN

Penciled by ADAM POLLINA, ED MCGUINNESS, AARON LOPRESTI, SHANNON DENTON, BERNARD CHANG, BEN HERRERA & MORE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Wade Wilson: hero?! Deadpool finds his voice in a character-defining and hilarious run! The mysterious corporation Landau, Luckman & Lake believes Deadpool is their Chosen One — but does the Merc with a Mouth have it in him to be a hero? Wade's old pal Weasel and housemate-slash-prisoner Blind Al have their doubts, and fellow merc T-Ray is out to see Wade fail at all costs! Maybe the unstable Typhoid Mary can help him refocus? Naaah! Plus: When Deadpool's healing factor goes on the fritz, can he and X-Force's Siryn deal with the devil who helped create him? And peer into the past of the man called Wade Wilson! Guest-starring Wolverine, Daredevil, Taskmaster and the Hulk! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #88, X-FORCE (1991) #47 and #56, DEADPOOL (1997) #1-9 and #-1, DAREDEVIL/DEADPOOL ANNUAL '97 and material from WOLVERINE ANNUAL '95.

448 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94817-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 6 TPB

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, ROGER MCKENZIE, JIM SHOOTER, ROGER STERN, STEPHEN PERRY & MORE

Penciled by GENE COLAN, STEVE DITKO, JOHN BUSCEMA, DAN GREEN, STEVE LEIALOHA, STEPHEN BISSETTE & MORE

Cover by GENE COLAN

Back from the grave! When a group of tourists finds Dracula's skeleton in Transylvania, one among them does the unthinkable — removing the blade that killed him and bringing the Lord of the Vampires to unlife once more! But what is Florence Ebers' game, and what is the secret of her mystical gem? As Dracula's trail of blood begins anew, he is confounded by the Dimensional Man and manipulated by a mysterious child — and faces a painful reunion with his dark daughter Lilith, who is determined to slay him once again! Plus: tales from Vlad Tepes's centuries-long past are revealed. And when Doctor Strange faces Dracula over the tome of terror known as the Darkhold, will it mean final defeat for the world's vampires? Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA MAGAZINE #1-6, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #58-62 and material from BIZARRE ADVENTURES #33.

496 PGS./Mature …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94827-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ILLUMINATI TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & BRIAN REED

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV & JIM CHEUNG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

The Illuminati will see you now! They are an elite group of the planet's most powerful and influential heroes, who meet in secret to guide Earth through its greatest crises. Nobody knows they exist — and that's the way they want it! Join Iron Man, Professor X, Black Bolt, the Sub-Mariner and Mister Fantastic as they take on the threats no one else can handle — and learn hidden secrets that will forever alter the way they (and you) look at the Marvel Universe! From the Kree/Skrull War and the coming of the Beyonder to a secret investigation of the Infinity Gems, this shadowy cabal has been manipulating events behind the scenes for years. But as the Skrulls' Secret Invasion looms, can the isolated Illuminati keep themselves from fracturing under the pressure of paranoia? Collecting NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2006) #1 and NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2007) #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94958-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



X-MEN: FIRST CLASS — ROAD TRIPS GN-TPB

Written by JEFF PARKER

Penciled by ROGER CRUZ, COLLEEN COOVER, JULIA BAX & ERIC NGUYEN

Cover by ERIC NGUYEN

More early adventures of the young X-Men! Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Angel, Beast and Iceman, Professor X's very first students at the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters, taught the world what it meant to be X-Men — and heroes. And these are the hidden stories of the team that laid the foundation of a mutant dynasty! Featuring a visit from the Fantastic Four's Invisible Girl, a mission to Monster Island and a vacation road trip Hank and Bobby style! But when the mutant-hunting Sentinels set their sights on Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch, can the depowered X-Men save their friends from extermination? Plus: The fledgling heroes encounter shape-shifting Skrulls from outer space, the swamp-dwelling creature called the Man-Thing and the super-spy known as Black Widow! And Marvel Girl and the Scarlet Witch become besties while battling the Mole Man and more! Collecting X-MEN: FIRST CLASS (2007) #1-9.

216 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94786-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

Marvel September 2022-solicited collections schedule