Marvel's new August 2022 comics and covers revealed

Every new Marvel comic book on sale in August, AKA the Marvel Comics August 2022 solicitations are here, and Marvel is serving up more AXE Judgment Day in the dog days of summer.



And Spider-Man officially turns 60: Amazing Fantasy #15 introduced the Wall-Crawler to the world in August 1962.

Expect a celebration of Amazing Spider-Man #1 later on, but for now Marvel recognizes the old anthology series in which Peter Parker made his debut in Amazing Fantasy #1000.

Check out all of Marvel's August 2022 solicits and covers

Marvel August 2022 Spotlight comic books

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 6)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WOMEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

Judgment Day begins.

The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it....

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #4 (OF 6)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

MEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CAT VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

The clock is ticking and midnight looms. It's not too late.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A) • Cover by Esad Ribić

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

The Celestials said "Correct excess deviation." Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN RED #6

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ARAKKO VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

BATTLE FOR THE BROKEN LAND – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their broken land according to the ancient laws… but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Or is a new Arakko about to be born?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #6

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

Andrea Broccardo (A)

Cover by KAEL NGU

EVEN ODDS OF DESTRUCTION –AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this...and Detective Lockheed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6

Kieron Gillen (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Quiet Council Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT

COVER BY CAFU

STAND FOR JUDGMENT –

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #14

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Trading Card Variant COVER BY Russell Dauterman

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

WAS CYCLOPS RIGHT? – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Are ANY of the X-Men right? Only one can judge them and the Day of Judgment is here, for good or ill, and the newest team of X-Men must face the truth about themselves and what they have done.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #24

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY TIM LEVINS

HELL ON EARTH –

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

The Hand's HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet's last, best hope!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #31

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

KRAVEN'S MUTANT HUNT –

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it's time for KRAVEN to prove once more he's the apex predator. Benjamin Percy's saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

ZEB WELLS (W) • Nick Dragotta (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNES

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN!

• It's time for Spider-Man to be judged, and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings.

• You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #47

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by CAFU

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WRAPAROUND BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN!

The Taking of Baxter 1-2-3-4 begins now! With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers. But with the fate of humanity on the line, what happens when OUBLIETTE MIDAS sets her sights on the Baxter Building? As the Fantastic Four falls before the Exterminatrix's death traps, only one hero remains standing — but if you thought Oubliette was dangerous, it's nothing compared to what the Invisible Woman is capable of. Get ready for Die Hard in the Baxter Building, as we've only got one thing left to say: Yippie-ki-yay, Marvel Universe.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #60

MARK RUSSELL (W) • GREG LAND (A) • Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN!

The Avengers' ace archer is back! As Judgment Day looms, Hawkeye is called upon to justify his existence. As a benchmark, Hawkeye must prove that he brings at least as much joy and usefulness to the world as a randomly chosen mailbox, which, admittedly, is a pretty high bar.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant Cover by FRANK CHO • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO • Variant Cover by RON LIM

The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard…

Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS • Variant Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO • Variant Cover by RON LIM

The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! See issue for details.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING FANTASY #1000

NEIL GAIMAN, ARMANDO IANNUCCI, JONATHAN HICKMAN, DAN SLOTT, HO CHE ANDERSON, KURT BUSIEK, ANTHONY FALCONE, RAINBOW ROWELL AND MORE! (W)

JIM CHEUNG, OLIVIER COIPEL, MICHAEL CHO, GORAN PARLOV AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000!

We're going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man's birthdays!

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #1 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • DAVIDE TINTO, DAVID LOPEZ & GURIHIRU (A)

COVER BY E.J. SU • VARIANT COVER BY NICK ROCHE

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there's nobody left to stop it — because Ultraman is GONE!

How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! So strap in — THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN unfolds now!

PLUS: ANOTHER STORY FROM THE HISTORY OF ULTRA Q AND TWO MORE INSTRUCTIONAL KAIJU STEPS!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA & KARLA PACHECO (W) • MARK BAGLEY AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Blank Variant Cover also available • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING!

edge ('ej) noun - 1. outermost limit of an object - 2. the sharp side of a blade

The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web.

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARAÑA'S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT AND MORE! (W) • MARK BAGLEY AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • Design Variant Cover by ZOE THOROGOOD

Variant Cover by TBA

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-GWEN! THE NEW SPIDER-UK! MINI-SPIDEY!

And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT AND MORE! (W) • MARK BAGLEY AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

Design Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

IN THIS ISSUE! SPIDER-MAN: INDIA! AND NIGHT-SPIDER!

Wait, WHO IS NIGHT-SPIDER?!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY #1

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) • Cover by OLIVIER VATINE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

• Gwen's own miniseries finally gets its ending, and we're putting it all together!

• It's got everything! Gwen! The Green Goblin! Kingpin! The X-Men!!!

• Re-presenting issues #1-3 of the GWEN STACY limited series (2019)!

120 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$9.99

DAMAGE CONTROL #1 (OF 5)

ADAM F. GOLDBERG, HANS RODIONOFF & CHARLOTTE FULLERTON (W)

WILL ROBSON & JAY FOSGITT (A) • COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by WILL ROBSON

FROM THE CREATOR OF TV'S THE GOLDBERGS!

Marvel's Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we'll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become.

ADAM F. GOLDBERG (TV's The Goldbergs) and HANS RODIONOFF team up with WILL ROBSON to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it's totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more!

Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie's McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #4

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY LEO CASTELLANI

Sam Wilson uncovers a plot that poses an imminent threat to both the U.S. and Wakanda — but Wakanda doesn't want to play ball with Captain America. Faced with an impossible decision, Sam tries to do what's best for both countries. But will his gamble pay off or cost him dearly? And what interest do the elusive White Wolf and his ally Crossbones have in the outcome?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #3

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

Steve Rogers tracks the mysterious organization known only as the Outer Circle to a lab in the heart of a volcano, where the original creator of the shield left behind a dire message. But the Outer Circle isn't going to let the information go without a fight. Who — or what — is the Redacted? And will Steve survive long enough to find out?

Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes finds himself in a high-stakes battle with none other than the Dryad herself…Peggy Carter!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #3

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV • PROMO VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

DAREDEVIL SAVES THE WORLD!

With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, DAREDEVIL has started putting together a team — but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to one another, DAREDEVIL will once again be at odds with heroes and villains alike…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #2

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant cover by Betsy Cola

THE HUNT IS ON!

Now that the Ten Rings have become public knowledge, every villain in the Marvel Universe is coming for Shang-Chi! Not great timing then for old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to save their old spy friend, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? The epic new era of Shang-Chi continues!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel August 2022 X-Men comic books

GAMBIT #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SID KOTIAN (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

REMY AND RO'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE!

• Riverboat heists! Interdimensional battles! And an OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD concert with headliner LILA CHENEY!

• But headhunters from beyond the stars threaten to disrupt the festivities, and their actions will change the course of GAMBIT and RO's destinies forever!

• All this and BOUNTY strikes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

ANN NOCENTI (W) • JAVIER PINA (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

BETRAYAL! DRAMA! ACCCCTIOON!

MOJO's latest motion picture is off to a rousing start! But can LONGSHOT recover his memories in time to stop WOLVERINE from carrying out the execution of SHADOWCAT? No special effects or trick shots in this Mojoworld production, so every death will have to make the final cut!

Longshot co-creator Ann Nocenti calls the shots in this all-new tale set shortly after the original LONGSHOT miniseries!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-TERMINATORS #2 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by Federico Vicentini

Variant cover by Carlos GÓMEZ

REFLECTIONS OF DEADLY VENGEANCE!

Four deadly X-Women find themselves held captive and fighting for their lives…and more importantly, fighting to get revenge on the @#$%#$@ dead man who did this to them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KNIGHTS OF X #5

TINI HOWARD (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

THY CUP RUNNETH OVER!

Merlyn has finally tipped into full-blown madness: He's sent his Furies on a campaign across the realm to burn everything in sight, and only those who swear fealty to the mad king will be spared. But there is still hope! A bargain between a powerful new ally and the Knights of X may just secure the Siege Perilous and the future of Avalon. Elsewhere, Saturnyne forges an alliance with a former enemy. But trust is a fickle thing. Will these new allegiances bring triumph or ruin for the mutants of Otherworld?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGION OF X #5

SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN

POWER IS IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER!

SKINJACKER TRIUMPHANT! The bodysnatcher-supreme rampages through Legion's mind...

A HORNED GOD OF MISCHIEF! Nightcrawler discovers the identity of the fugitive deity at last...

CONSPIRACY ON MARS! Weaponless Zsen slashes open the awful truth...

AND IT ALL CRASHES TOGETHER.

P.S. Just when you thought things couldn't get more breathless... here comes ORA SERRATA. And she SEES. THROUGH. YOU.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN ‘92: HOUSE OF XCII #5 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A) • Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

THE FINAL DESTINY OF XCII?

It all ends here — the epic journey through the Krakoan Age come too soon reaches its epic conclusion! Can mutantkind truly unite? Is the island-nation of Krakoa too good to be true? And is the woman behind it all — Jubilee — to be trusted? Find out within, X-Believers!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #29

DANNY LORE (W) • GUILLERMO SANNA (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Design variant Cover by ROD REIS

SIBLING REVIVAL!

Gabby and Karma have gone missing…and it's up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings – Daken's guilt over not being able to protect Gabby from the Shadow King and Warpath's avoidance in reuniting with the recently resurrected John Proudstar – the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN & MOON GIRL #1

Mohale Mashigo (W) • David Cutler (A)

Cover by Alitha E. Martinez

Variant Cover by Khary Randolph

Variant Cover by Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe

TO THE MOON AND BEYOND!

The High Evolutionary is a dino-napper! With Captain Marvel's help, Lunella tracks him all the way to the Moon itself to get him back, and stop the High Evolutionary from setting an army of dino-clones loose on Earth. But even when they're reunited, something's wrong – her connection with DD has been broken. Now Moon Girl must team up with Wolverine and chase the High Evolutionary to Counter-Earth in search of answers… or risk losing her best friend for good.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Marvel August 2022 Spider-Man comic books

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • Variant Cover by ALEX SAVIUK

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN!

• Something happens at the Hellfire Gala that sends Spider-Man and WOLVERINE on a dangerous mission all over creation!

• That's right — the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? NO SPOILERS HERE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-PUNK #5 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

CLASH IN DC!

• The stage is set, the instruments tuned and everything is ready for the execution.

• …EXECUTION?!

• Spider-Punk and his band of misfits better survive in time for an encore! ONE. MORE. SONG. ONE! MORE! SONG!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #41

SALADIN AHMED (W)

CHRISTOPHER ALLEN (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY NURI DURR

SELIM'S EMPIRE STRIKES BACK!

The full might of the EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER bears down on Miles Morales' small band of resistance fighters. For Miles, their one chance for victory will only come at a great cost — but is SPIDER-MAN prepared to pay it? And what does the future hold for BILLIE MORALES?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CARNAGE #6

RAM V (W) • ROGE ANTONIO (A)

Cover by Kendrik "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. IN THIS ISSUE, its ruthless and aggressive efforts to quench that bloodlust reach new and never before seen heights. But what in the Hel is Carnage up to, and what will it do to anyone who gets in its way?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #11

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT BY DAVE RAPOZA

"DEMONIFICATION" STARTS HERE!

After the explosive (and GUT-WRENCHING) revelations of VENOM #10, the third terrifying arc of VENOM begins in explosive fashion, with DYLAN BROCK at the mercy of BEDLAM! But where is Dylan's father, the original Venom? WHERE IS EDDIE BROCK?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel August 2022 Marvel comic books

AVENGERS #59

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

THE LEGEND OF RENO PHOENIX AND THE STARBRAND KID!

The Avengers' journey through time brings them to the Old West, where they cross paths with a couple of History's Mightiest Heroes, whose six-guns are loaded with the greatest powers of the heavens. But is that enough to force a showdown with the forces of Mephisto? Or will the Avengers be lost in time forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #9

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY CHASE CONLEY

CALL IN THE CORPS!

Earths lay in ruin all across the Multiverse. Avengers are assembling from every corner of creation as never before, knowing that the war of all wars is looming. And when there's war, you know it's time to call in the Corps. The most hard-hitting special ops squadron of elite high fliers and photon-armed commandos ever called to service. The Carol Corps.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS #4 (OF 5)

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A/C)

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER

BY STEFANO CASELLI

• The Thunderbolts were hired to defend New York City from supe-rheroic threats of any size.

• Even the big ones.

• Especially the big ones.

• Terminus hits Manhattan. Time to go to work...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE VARIANTS #3 (OF 5)

GAIL SIMONE (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

Backed into an impossible corner, Jessica is forced to make a sacrifice play that could cost her a member of her own family. Guest-starring JESSICA JONES?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK #10

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY EJ SU

"HULK PLANET" PART TWO!

Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise – an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can't shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn't being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there's the matter of the planet's "welcoming committee"…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #3 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

Variant Cover by BEN CALDWELL

Loki's Defenders manage to escape the Second Cosmos and the Beyonder, but Taaia is grievously wounded in the process and none of Loki's or Blue Marvel's expertise seems to be helping. Enter – the Phoenix! But what is the price of a universal constant's aid…?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ANT-MAN #3 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

In the present, the current Ant-Man, Scott Lang, has been tasked by the Avengers with a very important mission: Guard the prison holding Ultron! But the evil Black Ant/Eric O'Grady has other ideas that may spell doom for humanity… Don't miss this epic journey through Ant-Man's history!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Paco Diaz (A) • Cover by E.J. Su

Variant Cover by R1c0

It's monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel's biggest and baddest villains! You won't believe the final-page reveal!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #3 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

JANE VS. S'YM OF LIMBO FOR THE FATE OF ASGARD!

The battle against the Dark Elves and their allies rages on in Asgard, and the warriors of the Golden City are losing – badly. Rúna the Valkyrie has managed to stave off total defeat, but Asgard desperately needs Thor. Can Jane find clues to the Thunder God's whereabouts in Limbo – or will she lose herself to S'ym's dark magics?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #3 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

FAMILY MATTERS!

• Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are a mess when they're apart.

• Can Phyla-Vell fix this dysfunctional adventure?

• Or are Rick and Genis' fates already decided?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



SAVAGE AVENGERS #4

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

WHO IS DEATHLOK? [[Consciousness rebooting…]]

Tasked with pursuing Conan the Barbarian, the cybernetic hunter known as Deathlok must now come to terms with his past. [[Where am I?]] And with Conan in the hands of Thulsa Doom, the Savage Avengers must turn to the unlikeliest of sources for aid. [[101100… Is that my face?]] How did one hero's sacrifice lead to the end of the world? [[WARNING: Temporal safeties disengaged.]] Without their ticket back to the present, can the Savage Avengers stop Set's return in the past — or will the snake god conquer the planet thousands of years ahead of schedule?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

IRON CAT #3 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A/C)

Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

• IRON CAT vs. IRON CAT?!

• Tony Stark and Felicia Hardy aren't going to let the mysterious wearer of the Iron Cat armor have all the fun.

• Nope, Tony has done his own spin on the Iron Cat armor, and Felicia may like some of his innovations.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #3 (OF 4)

PAUL CORNELL (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) • COVER BY Steve Morris

Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

THE SLEEPER WAKES!

The Wild Card virus had many different strange effects…but few stranger than those it wrought on Croyd Crenson, the Sleeper. The adaptation of the first book of George R.R. Martin's super-powered alternate history continues, adapting the first appearance of the fan-favorite character created by Roger Zelazny.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, NADIA SHAMMAS, PAUL AZACETA (W)

ALEX LINS, DANTE BASTIANONI & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight's psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight's greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu's avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat's-eye view of the life of Marvel's nocturnal avenger!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT #14

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY OZGUR YILDIRIM

The scars of Zodiac's attack linger with the faithful of the Midnight Mission, but that doesn't stop Moon Knight from picking an entirely new fight. A new arc begins as Moon Knight goes to war with the vampires of the Structure, but he finds it a battle on two fronts – one on the midnight streets, and the other within his own mind!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT #1

JODY HOUSER (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

THE FIST OF KHONSHU MEETS THE EMBIGGENED FIST OF MS. MARVEL!

• MARC SPECTOR, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, protects the travelers of night…but what about those traveling to bring him death?

• A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings MS. MARVEL into Moon Knight's orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death!

• The mystery teased in last month's team-up with WOLVERINE continues to unfurl as the super hero spectacle of the summer sizzles on stands!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #4 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

The New Fantastic Four's battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues — and if Wolverine can't control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it's going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE #6

JED MACKAY (W) • Lee Garbett (A)

Cover by Lee Garbett

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

WONG TAKES CENTER STAGE!

• Someone has stolen pieces of Wong's memory!

• But he's going to need them back to stop the Blasphemy Cartel!

• It's up to Wong and Bats to retrace their steps to find the truth!

• But could this memory be better off forgotten?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #6

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

HOW MANY MILES DOES IT TAKE…TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE?!

• The smash hit of 2022 rolls on with its best issue yet.

• Nightcrawler visits Book Law, but what does HE need legal defense for?

• And one of the greatest traditions in Marvel Comics history continues here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

PUNISHER #5

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there's one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it's a prisoner.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99



GHOST RIDER: VENGEANCE FOREVER #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant cover by Pepe Larraz • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT & JOE KUBERT

CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS OF VENGEANCE!

Johnny Blaze, still reeling from his time in Hayden's Falls, seeks the counsel of a seer — named Necro the Tattooist — who uses his needle to bring dark truths to the surface. What follows is not only a wild tour through Ghost Rider's lost history, but also a warning about the future and an examination of the troubling weight of legacy.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

GHOST RIDER #7

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

SHADOW HUNTERS!

There's a new splinter group within the F.B.I. that is charged with quelling the rise in supernatural activity in the country, and it's helmed by Agent Talia Warroad, who aims to enlist the dangerous power of the drifter named Johnny Blaze!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #23

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

ANGEL UNZUETA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

Operating in stealth mode with Jim Rhodes, Iron Man has landed in Macau and immersed himself in SOURCE CONTROL — the worst black market of stolen and illegal technology — all in order to organize a backroom buy of THE MANDARIN'S RINGS. It's going to require Tony Stark-level capital and strategy, but SPYMASTER may have a different buyer — and a wicked double cross — at the ready in order to pull the rug out from under Iron Man's boots. It seems someone else is willing to pay top dollar for those rings and is ready to pull them out of Iron Man's dead hands if they have to… THE COBALT MAN.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #41

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A)

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A

WITCH SCORNED!

While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart — one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move. And what about Lauri-Ell vs. Binary? We haven't forgotten about that!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #9

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

"RANGE WARS" PART ONE!

Black Panther has returned to the Avengers, but after the recent events in Wakanda, Captain America isn't convinced T'Challa's head is in the game. When a dangerous new galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to take over the Earth, T'Challa will be tested like never before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #28

DONNY CATES (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD

THOR VS. VENOM – ROUND TWO!

Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It's the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel August 2022 Alien, Predator, and Star Wars comic books

ALIEN #1

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST • Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON AND JULIUS OHTA LAUNCH A NEW ALIEN EPIC!

MAN, MACHINE, AND THE MOST TERRIFYING CREATURE IN THE UNIVERSE…IT'S AN EXPRESS ELEVATOR TO HELL, AND YOU'RE GONNA WANT TO BE ON IT! A small colony of synths have settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers come to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PREDATOR #2

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Theta crash-lands on a tundra planet, and her odds of surviving are looking slim! Her only hope is to trek through the wilds to the nearest outpost. But the cold isn't the only thing she has to worry about…as a Predator watches in the shadow, ready to strike!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #2

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Battle with the beastly Mudhorn!

• Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits.

• Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Order using 75960609986300211

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER

BY CHRIS SPROUSE

"CHEWBACCA BEHIND BARS!"

• Chewie is held captive on the prison planet of Gulhadar!

• And you'll never believe who his cellmates are. None other than Maz Kanata and Boba Fett!

• And whatever happened to the Millennium Falcon?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

• As the sandstorm overtakes his home, Obi-Wan has more time to reflect in — and on — the darkness.

• He looks back on a time when he and Anakin Skywalker were pulled off the front lines of the Clone Wars to confront a lost soul from Kenobi's wartime past.

• Can the two Jedi bring a man back from the heart of darkness to which he has fallen?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #26

CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PATH TO VICTORY!

• The Rebel Fleet is reunited at last, and Leia Organa, Mon Mothma and the other Alliance leaders send a strong message to the galaxy that the resistance to Palpatine's rule remains as strong as ever.

• Meanwhile, Lady Qi'ra of Crimson Dawn has activated her sleeper agents across the galaxy, instructing them to cause chaos for the Empire by any means necessary!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using 75960609600802611

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #26

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARC LAMING

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER

BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE SHOCKING ENDING

TO THE BOUNTY HUNTERS' RAID ON THE VERMILLION!

• T'onga must face Crimson Dawn on her own to save the girl she seeks.

• Meanwhile, one of her crew may not survive Vukorah's deadly revenge.

• And Dengar may finally be getting exactly what he deserves.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER

BY CHRIS SPROUSE

"DESCENT"

• Desperate to rescue DOCTOR APHRA at any cost, SANA STARROS and her CREW's search leads them to an OLD HAUNT…

• …and two FAMILIAR FACES they might not survive!

• Meanwhile, Aphra delves deeper into the secrets of THE ASCENDANT...and the true origin of the SPARK ETERNAL!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #26

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

INTO THE SAND!

• We all know about Anakin Skywalker's aversion to finely ground particulate matter.

• But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith?

• When Sabé, Vader's unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm — while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Marvel August 2022 collections

HOUSE OF M OMNIBUS HC COIPEL COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, TOM PEYER, MARK WAID, JOHN LAYMAN, GREG PAK, FABIAN NICIEZA, REGINALD HUDLIN, CHRIS CLAREMONT, DANIEL WAY, ED BRUBAKER, PETER DAVID, NUNZIO DEFILIPPIS, CHRISTINA WEIR, TONY BEDARD, DAVID HINE & MORE

Penciled by OLIVIER COIPEL, SALVADOR LARROCA, SCOT EATON, PAT LEE, ADAM KUBERT & MORE

Covers by OLIVIER COIPEL & ESAD RIBIC

The unstable Scarlet Witch has rewritten reality — into a world where Magneto is king! In this "House of M," mutants are Earth's dominant species, living glamorous lives and reigning over the oppressed Sapien class. But Wolverine, now a member of Magnus' peacekeeping force S.H.I.E.L.D., remembers how the world used to be. And his quest to find and awaken his former allies in the Avengers and X-Men sparks a revolution that aims to tear down Wanda's strange new world! Collecting HOUSE OF M (2005) #1-8, SPIDER-MAN: HOUSE OF M #1-5, FANTASTIC FOUR: HOUSE OF M #1-3, IRON MAN: HOUSE OF M #1-3, NEW THUNDERBOLTS #11, BLACK PANTHER (2005) #7, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #462-465, WOLVERINE (2003) #33-35, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #10, PULSE #10, CABLE & DEADPOOL #17, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #83-87, NEW X-MEN (2004) #16-19, EXILES (2001) #69-71, MUTOPIA X #1-5, DECIMATION: HOUSE OF M — THE DAY AFTER, GIANT-SIZE MS. MARVEL #1, SECRETS OF THE HOUSE OF M, PULSE: HOUSE OF M SPECIAL, HOUSE OF M #1 DIRECTOR'S CUT, HOUSE OF M SKETCHBOOK and material from HULK: BROKEN WORLDS #1.

1368 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94822-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



HOUSE OF M OMNIBUS HC RIBIC COVER [DM ONLY]

1368 PGS./Rated T+…$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94823-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN MAR-VELL OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KANE COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS, ARNOLD DRAKE & JIM STARLIN with STAN LEE, MIKE FRIEDRICH, GARY FRIEDRICH, ARCHIE GOODWIN, GERRY CONWAY, MARV WOLFMAN & STEVE ENGLEHART

Penciled by GENE COLAN, DON HECK, GIL KANE & JIM STARLIN with DICK AYERS, FRANK SPRINGER, TOM SUTTON, JOHN BUSCEMA & WAYNE BORING

Covers by GIL KANE & GENE COLAN

Branded a traitor for defending the people of Earth, the space-born Kree hero Captain Mar-Vell uses his cosmic powers as our planet's protector. And the good Captain's legacy is strong: From his early adventures drawn by Gene Colan to his reinvention by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane to his iconic cosmic awakening under Jim Starlin, each story is presented in oversized glory in this massive Omnibus volume. Also featuring the first appearance of Carol Danvers, Rick Jones bonding with Cap by way of the cosmic Nega-Bands, war with the vicious Col. Yon-Rogg, battles with the Black Widow, Captain America and Hulk, and last, but not least, the first appearance of Thanos! Collecting MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #12-13, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1968) #1-33, IRON MAN (1968) #55 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH #9.

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94865-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN MAR-VELL OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC COLAN COVER [DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94866-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BYRNE INFINITY COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Written by JOHN BYRNE, ROGER STERN, MARK GRUENWALD & MORE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, KERRY GAMMILL, JERRY ORDWAY, MARK BRIGHT, RON WILSON & MORE

Covers by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Superstar John Byrne's legendary run concludes with one of the most innovative periods in FANTASTIC FOUR history! The sensational She-Hulk replaces the Thing, Sue Richards becomes the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic is tried for crimes against the universe! Also featuring the return of Doctor Doom, the fate of Reed and Sue's unborn child, the resurrection of Jean Grey and more as the FF confront deadly foes including the Mole Man, Doctor Octopus, Terminus, the Beyonder, Mephisto, Psycho-Man and Annihilus! Plus: the unfinished classic "The Last Galactus Story." Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #261-295 and ANNUAL #18-19, ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #4, THING (1983) #10 and #19 and AVENGERS ANNUAL #14 — plus material from SECRET WARS II #2, EPIC ILLUSTRATED #26-34, WHAT IF? (1977) #36, WHAT THE—?! #2 and #10, THING (1983) #7, FANTASTIC FOUR ROAST and FANTASTIC FOUR SPECIAL EDITION.

1224 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94555-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



FANTASTIC FOUR BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BYRNE CORNER BOX COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1224 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94556-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY MILLER & JANSON OMNIBUS HC MILLER POSTER COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROGER MCKENZIE, FRANK MILLER, DAVID MICHELINIE & MORE

Penciled by FRANK MILLER & KLAUS JANSON

Covers by FRANK MILLER

ON SALE JANUARY 2023

A classic Marvel hero redefined by one of comics' greatest visionaries! Frank Miller's spellbinding scripts and pulse-pounding pencils mark one of Daredevil's greatest eras — but will the Kingpin and Bullseye's efforts rob the Man Without Fear of everything he holds dear? Featuring the first appearances of Elektra, Stick and the Hand! The daring discovery that drew Ben Urich into Daredevil's domain of darkness! And such forgotten-yet-formidable foes as Death-Stalker and the Gladiator! Take a rare look at the formative years of a brilliant creator and the series that made him famous as traditional super-heroics mix effortlessly with mysterious martial artistry, doomed romance and dark personal drama. Guest-starring the Hulk, the Avengers and Power Man and Iron Fist! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #158-161 and #163-191 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #28.

840 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94553-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



DAREDEVIL BY MILLER & JANSON OMNIBUS HC MILLER BULLSEYE/ELEKTRA COVER [NEW PRINTING DM ONLY]

840 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94554-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT VOL. 3 HC

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by PACO MEDINA, SEAN IZAAKSE, R.B. SILVA, JUANAN RAMÍREZ & ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by MARK BROOKS

EMPYRE rocks the Fantastic Four! A never-before-seen Elder of the Universe unveils two new faces that will shake up Marvel's First Family! But as the FF find themselves neck-deep in a cosmic conflict, Franklin and Valeria face a looming crisis back on Earth that calls for the aid of Spider-Man and Wolverine! A new era begins with new uniforms and a major status quo change — but who is the mysterious figure called the Helmsman? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Plus: Doctor Doom resurfaces! One of the most important characters in the Marvel Universe returns from the dead! And when the King in Black plunges the world into darkness, symbiotes will bond with two of the FF! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #21-30, EMPYRE #0: FANTASTIC FOUR and EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR.

304 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94534-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 10 HC MCFARLANE COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS with SANDY PLUNKETT & BILL WRAY

Penciled by MICHAEL DOCHERTY & GARY HARTLE with SANDY PLUNKETT, TONY DEZUNIGA, DAVE HOOVER, E.R. CRUZ, JOHN WATKISS & BILL WRAY

Covers by TODD MCFARLANE & JIM LEE

Roy Thomas is back! The writer who made Robert E. Howard's CONAN THE BARBARIAN one of the most popular and influential comics in Marvel history returned to close out the series' record-setting original run! With artist collaborators MICHAEL Docherty and Gary Hartle, Thomas charted a path for Conan that took him from the shores of the Western Sea to the top of the Mount of Crom, from the desert lands fringing the Vilayet Sea to the deadly forests of the Pictish wilderness, reconnecting with the classic legacy of Howard but also bringing in contemporary additions to the Conan mythos like the Devourer of Souls, the sword-thief Isparana and Varnae, First Lord of Vampires — as well as old favorites Red Sonja and Zula! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #241-275 and material from WHAT THE—?! #12.

944 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94727-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 10 HC JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

944 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94728-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

© 2022 Conan Properties International LLC



INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC KEOWN HULK VS. HULK COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Written by PETER DAVID, TOM FIELD & MORE

Penciled by DALE KEOWN, BILL JAASKA, GARY BARKER, HERB TRIMPE, ANDREW WILDMAN, JAN DUURSEMA, CHRIS BACHALO, ANGEL MEDINA, RON WAGNER, KEVIN MAGUIRE & MORE

Covers by DALE KEOWN

Peter David's groundbreaking run continues! The Hulk is finally getting his head together, with Doc Samson's help — but will the dominant personality end up being gray, green or something new? Either way, he'll need both brains and brawn when the mysterious Pantheon comes calling with an offer of recruitment! The gray Hulk battles Freedom Force, the Super-Skrull and the Rhino — while the Green Goliath takes on the Abomination, the U-Foes and X-Factor! Meanwhile, Rick Jones falls in love — but will tragedy strike when a face from his past surfaces? The Hulk revisits his origins in an anniversary psychodrama and teams with the Punisher for a Las Vegas homecoming. But events build to a (great big) head when the Leader returns! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #369-400 and ANNUAL #16-18, X-FACTOR (1986) #76 and material from MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL #2.

1048 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94533-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC KEOWN ANNIVERSARY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1048 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94532-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 3 HC

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER & CHRIS CLAREMONT with JM DEMATTEIS

Penciled by STEVE LEIALOHA with JERRY BINGHAM & ERNIE CHAN

Cover by STEVE LEIALOHA

Publishing magnate Rupert Dockery wants to expand his media empire. To do so will require putting Spider-Woman in her place, but Jessica Drew is not the kind to surrender easily to the machinations of a corporatist like Dockery! Striking an unlikely alliance with the Enforcer may be Spider-Woman's only way to beat back Dockery and save her best friend's life. The saga winds up with the arrival of Werewolf by Night and the stunning debut of the Hornet! Then, in the midst of his UNCANNY X-MEN glory, Chris Claremont takes over as writer — and he brings the X-Men with him! Jessica must team with Xavier's mutants to take on the unstoppable Juggernaut! Plus: Siryn's first appearance and another classic team-up with Spider-Man! Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (1978) #26-38.

288 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94669-2

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 3 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 335 [DM ONLY]

288 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94670-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 24 HC

Written by TOM DEFALCO with ROGER STERN, STAN LEE & BOB LAYTON

Penciled by RON FRENZ with RICK LEONARDI & BOB LAYTON

Cover by RON FRENZ

The rumors are true! Spider-Man came out swinging in 1984 in a new black costume that rocked the comics industry and changed the way Marvel viewed its most famous iconography! The Marvel Masterworks launches into this historic era of Spidey history with a collection that showcases top-shelf work from the creative team of Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz. They ask: Who is the Rose, and why has he picked Spidey as his target? Then the Red Ghost and Jack O'Lantern return, while the Puma makes his debut! Meanwhile, the Hobgoblin goes on the hunt for Norman Osborn's most dreaded secrets — and has Liz and MJ square in his sights! Plus: Stan Lee returns to script a double-sized Annual showdown with the Scorpion! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #252-262 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #18.

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93326-5

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 24 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 334 [DM ONLY]

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93327-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

STRANGE VOL. 1: I BELONG TO DEATH TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Doctor Strange is dead — long live the Sorcerer Supreme! Or should we say…Sorceress? Haunted by her recently returned memories, Clea longs to bring Stephen Strange back from the grave. But when a dangerous group targets Earth, she must rise to the task of being the planet's sole defender against otherworldly magical threats! Clea comes face-to-face with the mysterious Harvestman as they both face off against a familiar undead foe — and finds herself caught in the middle when mortals target monsters! But just as Clea begins to uncover ways to bring Stephen Strange back to life, another impossible assault upon the magical realm rears its head. Clea must face her wicked mom Umar, the dark Shadow Knight and a small army of reanimated heroes and villains! Luckily, Clea is not just any Sorcerer Supreme…she is a warlord! Collecting STRANGE (2022) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94602-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by PAUL FRY, DAVE WACHTER, MARCO CASTIELLO, ZÉ CARLOS, ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO & KIM JACINTO

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

A brave, new tomorrow begins for the world of 2099! After fighting battles across the timestream, Miguel O'Hara — Spider-Man of the year 2099 — is back home at last, defending his present…and our future! But the only constant about life in Nueva York is change. So when a cataclysmic crash creates a new Garden of Eden in the American Wastelands, Spider-Man knows exactly what the next atrocity will be. The deadly Cabal plans to set society ablaze, and you'll never guess who is leading them! Meanwhile, everyone's got something to gain from Paradise — including Winter Soldier 13! And as the Cabal preys upon society's dregs, Loki — last survivor of Ragnarok — schemes to resurrect Asgard! Featuring the X-Men, Moon Knight, Black Widow and New Avengers of the future! Collecting SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS ALPHA, SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #1-5 and SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS OMEGA.

184 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9477-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE TPB

Written by TIM SEELEY

Penciled by JODI NISHIJIMA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Earth-65, Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman. Now known as Ghost-Spider, she's still affectionately known to her peers as Spider-Gwen! But what would have happened if she'd picked up the enchanted hammer Mjolnir instead? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea! Well, you're going to find out! Gwen Stacy is about to face a unique journey of self-discovery across time and space, never quite knowing which reality or time period she's just landed in — or which version of herself she'll be meeting next! Who is behind all this chaos? And when the Night-Gwen of HEROES REBORN returns, will she be friend or deadly foe? The answers lie…in the Gwenverse! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93465-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR, JOHN RIDLEY, ANTHONY PIPER & YEHUDI MERCADO

Penciled by PACO MEDINA, FARID KARAMI, EDGAR SALAZAR & LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by PACO MEDINA

What if Miles Morales had never been bitten by a genetically enhanced spider? What if, instead, the U.S. government recruited, trained and granted him incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum, making him a friendly neighborhood Captain America? Or perhaps Miles was taken from everything he ever knew — his family, his home, his entire life — and transformed into the immortal weapon of war known as the Wolverine! If he was blasted by gamma radiation and turned into a Hulk, would Miles be man or monster? And are there other super heroes the many Miles of the Multiverse might have become instead of Spider-Man? You bet there are! Learn what makes Miles Morales a hero no matter the circumstances, no matter the reality! Collecting WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94603-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HULK: GRAND DESIGN TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by JIM RUGG

Penciled by JIM RUGG

Cover by JIM RUGG

The acclaimed GRAND DESIGN franchise continues with the Monster…and the Madness! Writer/artist Jim Rugg follows in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of the Incredible Hulk, from the very beginning to the present day! From Bruce Banner's volatile upbringing to the fateful gamma bomb detonation that changed everything — to years of anger, smashing and just wanting to be left alone! He's been a hero…a hate figure…even a world-breaker. Now witness the biggest moments in the Hulk's history — through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller! You'll never look at Bruce Banner the same way again! Collecting HULK: GRAND DESIGN — MONSTER and HULK: GRAND DESIGN — MADNESS.

120 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92764-6

Trim size: 9 x 13

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR - HEART OF THE HUNTED TPB

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Venom co-creator David Michelinie returns to tell an untold tale of the Lethal Protector! Before Carnage and space gods, clones and toxins and the revelation he was a father, Eddie Brock was a down-on-his-luck reporter who had tried to take his own life and been saved by an extraterrestrial alien. This new story set during Venom's earliest days welcomes Michelinie back into the symbiote hive with open arms as he and rising star Ivan Fiorelli unite to tell a horrifying story that not only revisits the wicked web-slinger's past, but also hints at what's to come in his future! Featuring Venom vs. Hydro-Man! The love of Eddie's life in the arms of another man! And a bounty on the Lethal Protector's head that attracts a gauntlet of deadly foes — including the Taskmaster! Collecting VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR (2022) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93027-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE TPB

Written by JEFFREY VEREGGE, REBECCA ROANHORSE, DARCIE LITTLE BADGER, STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES, JIM TERRY, NYLA INNUKSUK, STEVEN PAUL JUDD, JIM ZUB, TABOO & B. EARL

Penciled by JEFFREY VEREGGE, WESHOYOT ALVITRE, KYLE CHARLES, DAVID CUTLER, JIM TERRY, NATASHA DONOVAN, SHAUN BEYALE, MARCUS TO, SCOT EATON & LUCA MARESCA

Cover by KYLE CHARLES

Today's hottest Native American and Indigenous talent make their mark with stories that explore the rich heritage of Marvel's incredible cast of Indigenous characters! Alien invaders discover that Echo hits back! Dani Moonstar undertakes a personal mutant rescue mission — but expect the unexpected when she fights alongside Forge, Warpath and more of Krakoa's finest Native heroes! Discover the greatest hopes and fears of the Champions' Snowguard! And find out why it ain't easy being a super hero along with American Eagle! Plus: Tales featuring the new Werewolf by Night, the Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe, the mysterious River and more! Collecting MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES, MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE, CHAMPIONS ANNUAL #1, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (2020) #1, PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1, NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANTS and material from UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 and MARVEL COMICS #1000.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93271-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN CARTER: WOMAN OUT OF TIME TPB

Written by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Penciled by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

This new Sentinel of Liberty is a shield-slinging sensation! A reality where S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before! Now Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that's gotten a lot more complicated: Cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? As she teams with S.T.R.I.K.E. to investigate Hydra's sudden resurgence, something doesn't feel quite right. Can Peggy trust what she's being told, or is someone trying to use her as a high-profile pawn in a game she doesn't yet understand? Collecting CAPTAIN CARTER #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94655-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, JUANN CABAL & ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Who can save the red planet? The mutants of Arakko spent millennia scarred by war — but on the world once called Mars, they're learning to live in peace. Storm knows something greater than a queen is needed to keep this fragile new world together — but while she has a broken Magneto in her corner, Roberto Da Costa is making his own moves. Abigail Brand of S.W.O.R.D. has other plans to influence Arakko, with an unstable Vulcan on her side and Cable keeping his own secrets! And what of the ruthless Tarn the Uncaring, who now sits on the planet's ruling council? As machinations and revelations rock the red planet, the clock ticks down to interstellar war — and judgment day is coming. It's a new world full of intrigue, and someone has to fight for it! Collecting X-MEN RED (2022) #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93283-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 16 TPB

Written by AL EWING, LEAH WILLIAMS & BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by BOB QUINN, LUCAS WERNECK, DAVID MESSINA & ADAM KUBERT

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

New beginnings in the Reign of X! The old Cable is back — locked, loaded and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the Last Annihilation! The investigation into Scarlet Witch's death takes a very unexpected turn as the Avengers and X-Men unite to face monster attacks on Krakoa! And what act of redemption will trigger the latest massive step forward for mutantkind in the Krakoan era? Meanwhile, Wolverine is on the hunt for a missing sword — and his deadly new nemesis, Solem, is playing mind games! Collecting CABLE: RELOADED, X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3-5 and WOLVERINE (2020) #14.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94527-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PETER PORKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-HAM: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by STEVE MELLOR, MICHAEL EURY, FRED HEMBECK, DANNY FINGEROTH, ALAN KUPPERBERG, BARRY DUTTER, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, TOM DEFALCO, JASON LATOUR & MORE

Penciled by JOE ALBELO, RON ZALME, ALAN KUPPERBERG, FRED HEMBECK, JOHN COSTANZA, JACOB CHABOT, ADAM DEKRAKER, DAVID LAFUENTE & MORE

Cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

Pig out on more anthropomorphic adventures of the Spectacular Spider-Ham! Peter Porker crosses paths with Black Catfish, Crocktor Strange, the Punfisher, Ducktor Doom, Larval Zombies, Raven the Hunter, the Green Gobbler and more — as well as Howard the Duck and Forbush Man! The Infinity Wart causes cosmic chaos, but can Peter handle the power of Captain Zooniverse? And who is Spider-Ham 2099? Plus: Civil War rocks Spider-Ham in a piggy paradise filled with porcine personas from Iron Ham to Wolver-Ham! And when J. Jonah Jackal and Mary Crane are kidnapped, Spider-Ham battles Doctor Octopussycat and the Swinester Six! Collecting WHAT THE—?! #20; ULTIMATE CIVIL WAR: SPIDER-HAM; SPIDER-HAM 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL and SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2019) #1 — plus the Spider-Ham stories from MARVEL TALES (1964) #201-212, #214-219, #223-230, #233, #236-237, #239-240 and #247; WHAT THE—?! #3, #18, #22, #24 and #26; and SPIDER-VERSE (2015) #1.

336 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92366-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON GIRL: ENDANGEROUS SPECIES TPB

Written by MOHALE MASHIGO

Penciled by IG GUARA, DIOGENES NEVES & DAVID CUTLER

Cover by ALITHA E. MARTINEZ

Join Moon Girl in her biggest adventure yet! Pint-sized genius Lunella Lafayette takes on the Marvel Universe alongside some of its greatest heroes: Miles Morales, the Avengers and the X-Men. Because when Lunella's trusty T. Rex, Devil Dinosaur, goes missing, it may take all their helping hands to find him! Miles sure knows his way around Brooklyn. But when the Avengers detect rogue dinosaur activity in an unlikely place, they'll need Lunella's help — and that means Moon Girl is on her way to the moon! But where will the search take her next? And how will the X-Men come to her aid? Don't miss this sensational new story from acclaimed writer Mohale Mashigo (MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER: SINS OF THE KING)! Collecting MILES MORALES & MOON GIRL #1, AVENGERS & MOON GIRL #1 and X-MEN & MOON GIRL #1.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94732-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS - VENGEANCE IN ASGALUN TPB

Volume #6 in the Conan the Barbarian Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & HOWARD CHAYKIN

Cover by GIL KANE

Conan the Barbarian and the pirate queen Bêlit continue their quest to reclaim her rightful place on the throne of Asgalun! To do so, they must descend deep down the River Styx into Luxur — the capital city of Stygia, land of snake-worshippers — in search of Bêlit's father. Along the way, they'll encounter raiders off the coast of Shem and the famous — and deadly — Hawk-Riders of Harakht! The journey also takes Conan to the Lost Valley of Iskander as he pursues the powerful Eye of Set and into swamps where a sultry witch and man-dragons threaten to devour him alive! Then Conan is joined by one of the fiercest allies he'll ever know: the formidable fighter and skilled mage Zula! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #72-88.

328 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93354-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

© 2022 Conan Properties International LLC

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: BUTCHER'S MOON TPB

Volume #4 in the Moon Knight Epic Collections

Written by ALAN ZELENETZ, JO DUFFY, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, CARY BURKETT, ANN NOCENTI, CHUCK DIXON & MORE

Penciled by CHRIS WARNER, MARK BEACHUM, GREG LAROCQUE, BRENT ANDERSON, SAL VELLUTO, RUSS HEATH, JUDITH HUNT & MORE

Cover by CHRIS WARNER

Moon Knight rises again! Marc Spector has exchanged his heroic mantle for the easy lifestyle of alter ego Steven Grant. But when a deadly foe arises in Egypt, Spector must embrace his destiny and become the Fist of Khonshu once again! Moon Knight will face deadly threats from Morpheus to Bluebeard, but what will a return to vigilantism mean for his relationship with Marlene? When Bushman seizes control of his homeland, Marc must renew rivalries with his deadliest foe! And when the Midnight Man seeks to eclipse Moon Knight, Marc is eager to clean his clock! But whose side are Brother Voodoo and the Black Cat on? Collecting MOON KNIGHT (1985) #1-6, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #144, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #30, MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #1-7 and material from SOLO AVENGERS #3, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #38-39 and MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #1.

456 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94816-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: BACK TO BASICS

Volume #2 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ARCHIE GOODWIN, PETER DAVID, JO DUFFY

& WALTER SIMONSON

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, GENE COLAN, JOHN BUSCEMA, KLAUS JANSON, BARRY KITSON, BILL JAASKA, HOWARD CHAYKIN & MIKE MIGNOLA

Cover by JIM LEE

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

Savage tales featuring atmospheric artwork by Marvel's finest artists! An old friend's death leads Logan to Nick Fury…and the Swift Sword terrorist organization! But what is the surprising secret under the new Scorpio's mask? Then Wolverine travels to the untamed jungle of the Savage Land — so why is he fighting cyborgs? And which longtime X-Men foe is responsible? When his old enemy Roughouse is kidnapped, Wolverine follows a trail of tainted cocaine from Madripoor to Central America — but can the young revolutionary La Bandera help a sick and infected Wolverine survive against Tiger Shark and bring down a corrupt regime? Plus: Logan must avenge an old friend, but can he uncover the secret of the Master Form — without his memories? Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #17-30, WOLVERINE/NICK FURY: THE SCORPIO CONNECTION and WOLVERINE: THE JUNGLE ADVENTURE.

464 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94693-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE COLLECTION OBSESSION TPB

Volume #21 in the Avengers Epic Collections

NEW PRINTING!

Written by BOB HARRAS, SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA, DANNY FINGEROTH, ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, PETER DAVID & MORE

Penciled by ANDY KUBERT, STEVE EPTING, PAUL ABRAMS, RON LIM, KEVIN WEST, RON WAGNER, JAMES FRY, TOM MORGAN, GEORGE FREEMAN & MORE

Cover by RON LIM

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

To battle the Brethren! Thane Ector and his allies devastated the Collector, and now they've come for Earth. To stop them, the Avengers must call in reserves, returnees and a new recruit! But will the humbled Elder of the Universe aid Earth's Mightiest Heroes or renew his collection obsession? Hate may conquer all when the Sons of the Serpent strike, unless the Avengers and New Warriors can do something about it! But how will our heroes react when a fallen comrade seemingly returns? Plus: The Subterranean Wars rage, and the Vault prison becomes a death trap filled with deadly menaces — including Venom! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #334-344 and ANNUAL #20, AVENGERS: DEATHTRAP — THE VAULT and material from INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #17, NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER ANNUAL #1, IRON MAN ANNUAL #12 and AVENGERS WEST COAST ANNUAL #6.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94692-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: CARNAGE UNLEASHED TPB

Volume #5 in the Venom Epic Collections

Written by MIKE LACKEY, TERRY KAVANAGH, HOWARD MACKIE, LARRY HAMA, BOB BUDIANSKY & MORE

Penciled by ANDREW WILDMAN, STEVEN BUTLER, TOM LYLE, RON RANDALL, GREG LUZNIAK, TED HALSTED, DAVE HOOVER & MORE

Cover by ANDREW WILDMAN

Separation anxiety for Eddie Brock and Venom! The sinister symbiote finds himself caught in the web of Spider-Man's clone, the Scarlet Spider! But when the battle leads to Eddie and his other being separated, can they find a way to escape captivity and reunite — or will the Life Foundation symbiotes stand in their way? Venom will need to be back at full strength when a hit video game provides Cletus Kasady with the opportunity to unleash Carnage once more! And when killer vigilante Sin-Eater strikes, Eddie's ex-wife is caught in the crossfire. To survive, must she become the bride of Venom? Collecting SPIDER-MAN: THE ARACHNIS PROJECT #6, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #118-119, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #52-53, VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #1-4, VENOM: CARNAGE UNLEASHED #1-4, VENOM: SINNER TAKES ALL #1-4 (A stories) and #5, UNCANNY ORIGINS #7 and Venom subplot pages.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94825-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 6 TPB

Written by MIKE RICHARDSON & RANDY STRADLEY

Penciled by PAUL GULACY, JAVIER SALTARES & ISAAC BUCKMINSTER OWENS

Cover by DAVID DORMAN

The Crimson Empire trilogy! All the members of Emperor Palpatine's elite Royal Guard have been hunted down and killed after his death, except one: Kir Kanos, the Emperor's most loyal soldier. The man behind the murders is fellow guardsman Carnor Jax, now part of the Imperial ruling council, who wants the throne for himself. Kanos must escape Jax's grasp and find new allies — and a new identity as bounty hunter Kenix Kil! But Kanos' quest puts him in the crosshairs of both the remaining Empire forces and the leaders of the New Republic: Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker! Collecting STAR WARS: CRIMSON EMPIRE #0-6, STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS — KENIX KIL, STAR WARS: CRIMSON EMPIRE II — COUNCIL OF BLOOD #1-6, STAR WARS: CRIMSON EMPIRE III — EMPIRE LOST #1-6 and material from DARK HORSE EXTRA #21-24 and DARK HORSE PRESENTS (2011) #1.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94831-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB

Written by STAN LEE, ROBBIE THOMPSON, RALPH MACCHIO & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR., NATHAN STOCKMAN, CHRIS ALLEN & LANNA SOUVANNY

Cover by RON LIM & ISRAEL SILVA

In a whole Spider-Verse of spectacular super heroes, you just can't beat the original, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Celebrate the ever-amazing Peter Parker and his crazy, nonstop life with these sensational adventures in web-slinging! First, discover — along with Peter — why with great power, there must also come great responsibility in an all-action retelling of Spidey's origin! Join the wall-crawler and his biggest critic, J. Jonah Jameson, in the clutches of the Kingpin of Crime! See Peter's Broadway plans ruined by the machinations of the Crime Master! And as the ol' Parker luck strikes yet again, feel the reptilian rage of the deadly Lizard — and learn whether Spidey must sacrifice his own future to save the day! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #51-52, SPIDER-MAN: MASTER PLAN, SPIDER-MAN: REPTILIAN RAGE and material from MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #1.

104 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94776-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: SHURI GN-TPB

Written by NNEDI OKORAFOR & VITA AYALA

Penciled by LEONARDO ROMERO, PAUL DAVIDSON, BERNARD CHANG, ARIANNA FLOREAN & MARIO DEL PENNINO

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO, RAFAEL FONTERIZ & LAURA MARTIN

Shuri, princess of Wakanda, has one of the bravest souls and most brilliant minds in the Marvel-Verse — and these are the tales that prove it! She's happiest in a lab, surrounded by gadgets. But when her brother T'Challa goes missing, will Shuri step up for the sake of Wakanda? Shuri's search takes her to New York City, where a wild adventure awaits alongside two of America's finest young heroes, Miles Morales and Kamala Khan! Then, it's a high-tech, high-octane race against the X-Men's engineer Forge and several other gearheads — but Shuri always plays to win! And when one of the Black Panther's advisors suffers an injury, a wicked curse sends T'Challa and Shuri on an epic quest where nothing is as it seems! Collecting SHURI #1 and #6-7, MARVEL ACTION: BLACK PANTHER #5-6 and material from MARVEL'S VOICES #1.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94599-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

MS. MARVEL: GENERATIONS GN-TPB

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, EVE L. EWING, CLINT MCELROY & MORE

Penciled by NICO LEON, PAOLO VILLANELLI, JOEY VAZQUEZ, IG GUARA & MORE

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Ms. Marvel's powers are back in order! But that doesn't mean things will get any simpler in Kamala Khan's life. Her past is about to collide with her future as shocking revelations change everything! It's a good thing Kamala's closest friends — Bruno, Nakia and Zoe — are there for her as an era comes to an end! Then a time-traveling Kamala shares an encounter with Carol Danvers — back when Carol herself was Ms. Marvel! And the team-ups don't end there: When a science demonstration goes awry, Kamala gets tangled up in a crazy body-swapping caper with Spider-Man! And the sudden reappearance of Mar-Vell, the first Kree Captain Marvel, draws Carol and Kamala back together in the present day for an out-of-this-world adventure! Collecting MS. MARVEL (2015) #36-38, GENERATIONS: MS. MARVEL & MS. MARVEL and MARVEL TEAM-UP (2019) #1-6.

216 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94529-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1 — THE CLAWS OF THE PANTHER GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & JOHN BUSCEMA with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & FRANK GIACOIA

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY The Mighty Marvel Masterworks are proud to present the Black Panther's early adventures! In the 1960s, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created one of the most iconic super heroes ever conceived: the regal king of Wakanda — T'Challa, the Black Panther! Roy Thomas, joined by top artists including John Buscema, brought the Panther into the ranks of the Avengers and delved into his origins and backstory. From T'Challa's first appearance and his battle with Klaw through his adventures with Captain America and his joining the ranks of the Avengers, each page in this Mighty Marvel Masterworks volume is history in the making! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52-53 and #56; CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #100; AVENGERS (1963) #52, #62 and #73-74; DAREDEVIL (1964) #52 and material from FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #54 and TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #97-99.

240 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94709-5

Trim size: 6 x 9



MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1 — THE CLAWS OF THE PANTHER GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

240 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94710-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

