Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man, other Marvel titles to have Black History Month tribute covers in 2022

Marvel Comics will celebrate Black History Month in 2022 with a series of six variant covers across its main comic book titles in February. Like its 2021 Black History Month variant covers, Marvel's 2022 Black History Month variant covers are all illustrated by one person - Joshua 'Sway' Swaby.
Swaby is a Brooklyn-based artist who has illustrated covers for Marvel, DC, Image Comics, Z2 Comics, and Vault Comics. Keeping the superhero tip going, he also illustrated a Falcon and Winter Soldier piece for Entertainment Weekly's coverage of the Disney Plus streaming series, as well as worked as a concept artist for Marvel Studios on What If...? and several other unannounced projects.
Here is a list of the six Black History Month variant covers Swaby is illustrating for Marvel, along with their announced 2022 release dates:
- February 9: Devil's Reign #4 (of 6)
- February 9: Avengers #53
- February 16: X-Men #8
- February 16: Dark Ages #5 (of 6)
- February 23: Iron Man #17
- February 23: Captain America/Iron Man #4 (of 5)
Marvel has yet to reveal Swaby's Black History Month variant covers, so above is an example of his work from a Black Panther #2 variant cover illustration. Newsarama will update this story with Swaby's variant covers as they're released.
Marvel will also be publishing a new edition of Marvel's Voices: Legacy in February 2022, spotlighting its Black characters in stores created by Black creators.
Marvel is well-represented with our list of the Black superheroes who changed the face of comic books.