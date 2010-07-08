Mark Pellegrino joins US Being Human

The Supernatural and Lost star to act as mentor to the vampire

Not content with starring in two of the biggest sci-fi shows of last year, word comes from Deadline that Mark Pellegrino has joined the cast of the US Being Human remake. He'll appear alongside Battlestar Galactica 's Sam Witwer (Vampire Aidan), Meaghan Rath (ghost Molly) and Sam Huntington (werewolf Josh) in the show as Aidan's dangerous mentor Bishop.

Supernatural veterans Jeremy Carver and Anna Fricke are the ones calling the shots on the US Syfy channel production - no surprise then that Pellegrino should find his way onto the show having impressed as Lucifer in the fifth season of the much-loved show.

Details are few and far between on the US remake at present but we do know it will maintain much of the same relationships as the original, and start with the same premise of a vampire and werewolf moving into the ghost’s flat because it’s going cheap, before taking a different course from there. Renaming George "Josh" was a frankly terrifying development, but casting Pellegrino - who was aces as Jacob in Lost - is a definite step in the right direction.