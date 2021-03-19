Maneater brings shark-infested action to the Switch in May

Maneater brings the shark-infested waters to Nintendo Switch later this month on May 25.

The action-packed Maneater is coming to the Nintendo Switch just next week, so there's not long to wait at all to get devouring hapless humans. Maneater arriving on the Nintendo Switch now means it's on basically all gaming platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

When Maneater launches on Nintendo Switch, it'll retail for $39.99/£34.99. If you're unfamiliar with the general concept of Maneater, it does exactly what it says on the tin. As a shark out in the vast ocean, you can patrol any one of seven regions, consuming any humans and wildlife you come across with the goal of growing ever bigger and evolving to survive.

The press release for Maneater mentions that the tiger shark is often considered the 'garbage disposal of the sea,' and this works in your favor since you can basically consume anything to evolve. It sounds more like Godzilla than anything else, but then again Maneater isn't exactly sticking to the rule book when it comes to evolving your shark.

Maneater was actually a PS Plus free game earlier this year in January 2021. To kick things off for the year, the action game was given away to subscribers free for the whole month, alongside Shadow of the Tomb Raider and RPG adventure Greedfall. If you redeemed your free version of Maneater on PlayStation but never got round to playing it, consider this a reminder to do just that.

To see what we made of the mayhem-packed action game, head over to our Maneater review for more.