Make Nier even weirder with World of Recycled Vessel DLC

By now, you've probably at least heard of Nier, the relentlessly strange action-RPG that's managed to win over reviewers with its fascinating storyline and offbeatsense of humor (if not its bland action, last-gen visuals and obtuse fishing minigame). If you've actually been playing it, however, you may be in for a treattomorrow, when the game gets its first pack of DLC. Titled "World of Recycled Vessel," the new content, accessible through a diary in Nier's house, opens up a "dreamscape" for Nier and his friends to adventure in.More interestingly, it'llfinally enableall you Japanophiles toplay as "young Nier" from the Japan-only Nier: RepliCant.



Above: This guy was reportedly the only difference between RepliCant and the version we got

Aside from giving players access to Nier's younger, prettier self, the DLC (which costs 560 Microsoft points, or $6.99 on PSN) comes with 15 new areas to explore, includingmore segments where the action-RPG gameplay will suddenly give way to on-rails shooting. It'll also feature remixed versions of the game's existing towns, new weapons and a few samurai and kabuki costumes for Nier and the gang to wear.



Above: Sadly, these probably won't make the game look any less drab

Seven bucks for a significantly bigger game sounds like a pretty good deal, although the younger, less craggy Nier is probablythe biggest selling point here. If nothing else, it might make some of his more naive, idealistic-JRPG-hero moments - which don't jibe at all with his weathered-badass exterior - make more sense. We'll know for sure when the pack hits tomorrow.

May 10, 2010