Magic, dinosaurs, and island adventure collide in IDW's Bermuda #1 first look

IDW has released a first look at pages from Bermuda #1, the July debut issue of writer John Layman and artist Nick Bradshaw's new limited series about "island dangers, dark magicians, and strange monsters!"

"There's a region in the Atlantic Ocean where planes disappear, ships are lost, and souls go missing... never to be heard from again," reads IDW's description. "And there's an island within this place, mysterious and uncharted, untouched by time and civilization, where all who are lost end up — human or otherwise!

"On this wondrous jungle island lives a scrappy 16-year-old girl named Bermuda, fighting to survive against dinosaurs, pirates, and otherworldly threats. But when a weird new kid washes ashore, she may face the biggest challenge of her life: a perilous rescue mission that just might be the death of her!"

Bermuda #1 will be available with multiple cover variants including a main cover by Bradshaw plus three retailer incentive variants including trade dress and dress-free versions of artwork by Arthur Adams.

"Probably the single upside to the past year has been that Bermuda got some extra time, and it shows on every panel on every page," says Layman. "This is a gorgeous book, just staggeringly beautiful, and it's been a thrill to see the pages roll in. It's certainly one of the most stunning comics I’ve ever been a part of — and it's a whole lot of fun too!"

"Drawing comics for me is tuning out the day and falling into worlds of adventure," adds Bradshaw. "I've enjoyed creating every panel of Bermuda and I hope it shows. This book was my retreat over the last year and I tried to give it all the love it deserves."

Check out four pages from Bermuda #1, the first of a four-issue series, in our gallery:

