Luigi's Mansion 3 guide: everything you need to bust ghosts and clear the game

With so much to do, a Luigi's Mansion 3 guide will help with all the essentials: from catching Golden Ghosts, to finding Gems, Boos and more. This isn't a challenging game but there's a lot to do and it's easy to get lost, or forget what you're looking for with so much to tick off in Luigi's Mansion 3.

So, if you're looking for help then let our Luigi's Mansion 3 guide ease you through the finer points of clearing out the haunted hotel.

Luigi's Mansion 3 tips

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Our Luigi's Mansion 3 tips will help you with the basics. It covers all the essentials from catching ghosts to what to do with your money and where to go for help. If you want a good general start then scan these tips and get ghost grabbing.

Luigi's Mansion 3 walkthrough

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Given the sheer size of the game and all the things you can actually do if you want to 100% the thing, a basic Luigi's mansion 3 walkthrough will help no end. Follow this for the lowdown on where to go and what to tackle first. It'll help you head to the right places in the right order and make sure you don't miss anything along the way.

Luigi's Mansion 3 Boos

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Luigi's Mansion 3 Boos are a pesky little challenge scattered throughout the game. They're hidden, requiring you search them out and find them before you can actually catch them. And, they move around if you make a mistake, so they're more than capable of leading you on a wild ghost chase. Follow our guide here to avoid the hassle.

Luigi's Mansion 3 gems

(Image credit: NIntendo)

There are Luigi's Mansion 3 gems hidden on every floor in the game. They have the decency at least not to move around like the Boos. But there's still a lot, and tracking them all down can be daunting if nothing else. Take our help and find them all without stress.

Luigi's Mansion 3 Golden Ghosts

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Luigi's Mansion 3 Golden Ghosts are a pain. Fast and tricky to capture you'll need some top level vacuum skills and a few torch blasts to tame them all. So use our guide to help make the whole process just a touch easier.