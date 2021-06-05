Looks like The Medium may be coming to PS5 soon

A rating for a PS5 version of The Medium has popped up online.

As spotted by Gematsu , the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has been updated to reflect a rating for PS5 – an interesting development given the game is currently only available on Xbox Series X and PC.

The sighting suggests that the console-exclusivity period may soon be drawing to a close, intimating the horror may have only been exclusive to Xbox and its associated subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, for six months. If true, that means the game may release on PlayStation as soon as next month – although we don't yet have that confirmed, of course.

In case you wondered, the ESRB describes The Medium as "an adventure horror game in which players assume the role of a medium investigating an abandoned communist resort in Poland". It relays "instances of violence", "large bloodstains on the walls and floors", and unsavory language, but otherwise has very little to say about the innovative horror.

The Medium was first revealed in May 2020, and after a slight delay from its initial December 2020 release window, it finally launched on January 28. Just a few days later, Bloober Team announced it had already recouped its development and marketing costs .

In the GamesRadar+ The Medium review , Leon gave the horror 2.5 out of 5, saying: "Gameplay and narrative are desperate for a streamlining edit that never came. There are flashes where you can see what this could have been: atmospheric moments of exploration, a couple of lovely detective-style puzzles, some really interesting insights into the traumatic post-communist 90s Poland setting. But it tries to do too much and what nice beats there are feel like luck struck through quantity rather than quality intent."