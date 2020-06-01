The Lord of the Rings cast reunite and share behind-the-scenes stories

The Fellowship are back together again!

The Lord of the Rings cast reunited for a special charity Zoom call with Josh Gad, and the results were as wonderful as you would have hoped. Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck), Billy Boyd (Pippin Took), Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Sean Bean (Boromir), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), and John Rhys-Davies (Gimli) were all present, as well as a few other faces.

Some of the best moments come as the team read out some of their iconic lines, starting with Gandalf offering the Hobbits the advice: "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us." No, you're crying!

The Fellowship were then joined by Andy Serkis (Gollum), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Karl Urban (Eomer), and Miranda Otto (Eowyn), as well as director Peter Jackson and screenwriter Philippa Boyens. The team regaled us with a few behind-the-scenes memories, including how Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom ended up staying in a motel after a landslide prevented them from getting to set, and how John Rhys-Davies demanded in his contract that there be a lazy boy recliner on set for him to relax in. Plus, Andy Serkis and Sean Astin recreated the "boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew scene," which was truly a delight.

Towards the end *spoilers* the great composer Howard Shore joined proceedings to discuss the creation of the soundtrack, and then Taika Waititi came aboard to ask some trivia questions. There were, as Gad had promised, "many surprises".

Gad also recently wrangled much of the cast of Back to the Future for a similar reunion, and if that was any indication, fans of The Lord of the Rings are in for an insightful and hilarious time with plenty of scene recreations from the actors - Reunited Apart is a blessing in these lonely times.

