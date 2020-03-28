Loading PS5 games "should be as easy as Netflix," Sony reportedly tells investors

PlayStation is reportedly telling developers that loading games on the PS5 should be as quick and intuitive as picking something to watch on Netflix.

According to Kotaku's Jason Schreier (via Resetera ), Sony has been designing the PS5 to appeal to gamers looking to play in shorter increments of time. "They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare," Schreier wrote.

Likewise, it sounds like Sony was inspired by the way Netflix makes loading content consistently fast. "One of the pitches [Sony has] been making to developers is 'playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix.' They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them," said Schreier.

This is all corroborated by recent messaging from Sony that you'll be able to "jump right into whatever you like." A new PS5 patent suggests more specific applications, like being able to more quickly access different parts of a game. Our own Connor Sheridan uses Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as an example, where you could potentially load from the latest mission in the campaign or matchmake in Warzone from the home screen.