Little Nightmares 2's secret ending is tough to unlock but worth the effort

Little Nightmares 2 has an optional secret ending which has fans speculating.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Since the game was released recently, the internet is abuzz with people reacting to and discussing the ending of the game. But some people have discovered that there is, in fact, a completely optional and secret ending to this devilishly spooky tale.

The secret ending is incredibly easy to miss if you're not playing through the game thoroughly, but if you put in the effort to collect everything you'll be handsomely rewarded with a little scene that blows the lid off the story and potentially has huge implications for the first game.

To unlock this secret ending, players must gather every single Glitched Children collectible in the game. There are 18 for you to grab, so if you're up for the challenge you can get to sleuthing. Be warned, they are really squirreled away in the levels maps, so keep an eye out for secret passageways.

These Glitched Children, by the way, are those strange static-like kids you'll stumble across as you play through the game. Upon finding them, it's pretty unclear what purpose they actually serve; but if you find all 18 of them dotted about, you're rewarded with the extra ending.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The secret ending of Little Nightmares 2 plays out after you witness the end of the game. It is a short scene, but it's an incredibly important one.

We see Six emerge from a TV, meaning that she managed to escape from the Pale City. As she does, we see a strange glitched version of Six appear in front of her and an epic stare-off ensues.

While this is going on, you'll notice the camera slightly pan to show an image of The Maw, which you Little Nightmare veterans will recognize as the monstrous ship from the first title. After a while, this glitched version of Six disappears and the screen cuts to black.

The secret ending raises a lot of questions but people are speculating that this second game is actually a prequel, explaining how Six finds her way to the Maw. This theory does have a lot of traction, especially considering how you see Six attain her signature yellow raincoat in this game, which is something she wears throughout the first Little Nightmares.

Here's hoping your physical copy of the game arrived after the Little Nightmares 2 Brexit delay.