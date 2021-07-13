Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey shares first official photo to celebrate end of filming

The Little Mermaid has finally wrapped filmed, and we have our first official look at leading lady Halle Bailey as Ariel.

"And just like that... that’s a wrap," Bailey tweeted alongside the photo. "After auditioning for this film when I was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21... We have finally made it… I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..."

The story of The Little Mermaid, loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale of the same name, follows a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to become human, in exchange for her voice. The live-action remake is helmed by Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall.

The photo shows Bailey in costume as Ariel posing in the ocean, mermaid tail just below the surface, with the sun setting behind her. Prior to this, we only had unofficial set photos to go by, which showed Bailey in a makeshift dress reminiscent of Ariel's first makeshift outfit after she's transformed into a human. It might be a while until we get to see the live-action Little Mermaid in all her glory, though, as the Disney movie doesn't currently have a release date.

Alongside Bailey, the movie stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Ariel's father King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as sea witch Ursula. It will also feature the voices of Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder the fish, and Awkwafina as Scuttle the diving bird.

Bailey is best known for her musical endeavors with her sister under the stage name Chloe x Halle. The duo's latest album, Ungodly Hour, received critical acclaim and was nominated for a Grammy. As well as acting, Bailey will also record The Little Mermaid's soundtrack. The movie is her first major big-screen role, but both Bailey sisters also have roles in the ABC sitcom Grown-ish, a spin-off of the series Black-ish.