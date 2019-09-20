The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening heart pieces: Where to find every location

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening heart pieces are a returning feature seen throughout most of the Legend of Zelda series. There's 32 Link's Awakening heart pieces to collect in total, and while some are easy to find and presented on a figurative platter, others are rather tricky. If you're jumping into The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Switch, read on for our complete guide to all of the Link's Awakening heart pieces.

1. Mabe Village

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On the way towards the Mysterious Forest, jump from the ledge down the well.

2. Fishing Minigame 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There’s a fishing minigame in the north of Mabe Village that costs 10 rupees to play. Catch your first fish.

3. Trendy Game 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Trendy Game in south-east Mabe Village. It costs 10 rupees to play.

4. Koholint Prairie 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Between the Mysterious Forest and the Witch’s House – use Roc’s Feather to leap over the holes.

5. Koholint Prairie 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

6. Pothole Field

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On your way to collect the Slime Key, find the piece in the top right corner of the field.

7. Mabe Shop

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Available from the beginning of the game, buy this piece for 200 Rupees.

8. Animal Village

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Walk out the bottom left exit of Animal Village, and follow the path around to the top left.

9. Yarna Desert

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the room underneath the boss Lanmola, bomb the northern wall.

10. Mysterious Forest 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the first hollowed out log, push the boulders out of your way and use the Power Bracelet to lift the skulls.

11. Angler's Tunnel

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Swim east from the entrance of Angler’s Tunnel and enter the first cave you find.

12. Martha's Bay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Dive in the water just south of the mermaid statue in Martha’s Bay.

13. Tabahl Wasteland

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Located in the top right of Tabahl Wasteland.

14. Tal Tal Mountains 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On the way to Angler’s Tunnel, you’ll pass a room with a boulder puzzle and a Heart Piece. Exit out the near door and come back in to help solve it.

15. Kanalet Castle

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Swim east from Angler’s Tunnel, down the waterfall and down the left of the castle. Dive beside the drawbridge.

16. Turtle Rock

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Making your way through the dungeon, this is located outside, up the stairs on top.

17. Trendy Game 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There’s a second piece available in the Trendy Game for 10 rupees.

18. Seashell Mansion

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Collect five seashells to win a piece of heart.

19. Tal Tal Mountains - West

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Located on the path to Turtle Rock, head west from the area the boulders are falling.

20. Rapid Ride 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Beat the Rapid Race in over 30 seconds.

21. Rapid Ride 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Collect it from the island in the middle during the Rapid Raid, manoeuvre down the left side of the rapids.

22. Animal Village 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Walk north from the village to where you can hookshot across the river. Hookshot across and head down the stairs on the left bank.

23. Ukuku Prairie 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Located in a cave immediately right of Mabe Village.

24. Animal Village 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Located in a cave in the top right corner behind Animal Village. Bombs and Hookshot required inside.

25. Ancient Ruins

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There’s a cave you can swim to directly north of the Ancient Ruins.

26. Tal Tal Mountains 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

West of the birdkeeper’s house, where we find Marin on the bridge. Head as far west as possible, and down the steps. Bomb the southern wall.

27. Fishing Minigame 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

After catching a little fish, catching a bigger one will net you a second piece of heart.

28. Mysterious Forest 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the hollow log at the north of the forest, with the entrance obstructed by rocks. Hookshot required inside.

29. Ukuku Prairie 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Head into a cave on the Prairie, and bomb the eastern wall inside.

30. & 31. Dampé’s Shack

(Image credit: Nintendo)

30. Complete the fourth mission “ Fill Up Your Hearts”.

31. Complete the mission “Passageway Central” which also sees you get a full heart container.

32. Martha's Bay 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Dash jump to the staircase located to the right of the phone booth in Martha’s Bay.

Make sure you also check our step-by-step Link's Awakening walkthrough to complete the entire game, and watch our video review of the game below.