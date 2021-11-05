League of Legends is teaming up with Rihanna's beauty line Fenty

League of Legends developer Riot Games is collaborating with Rihanna's Fenty beauty line to create new products and content "both in and out of game."

The team-up is just one part of Riot Games' elaborate celebration of this weekend's premiere of the League of Legends: Arcane Netflix series. Yesterday, we learned that League of Legends champion Jinx has been added to Fortnite to mark the occasion, and now we're hearing of a slightly less expected crossover.

Fenty by Rihanna is a popular cosmetics brand that includes makeup, fragrances, and accessories designed to be inclusive of all skin tones and genders, with its Pro Filt'R foundation now including 50 shades. Riot says its collaboration with Fenty is aimed to "highlight the multifaceted and diverse beauty landscape that celebrates beauty in all of its forms - including animation."

It's unclear at this point exactly what products and content will be born out of the unlikely pairing, but a press release says it'll "push the boundaries of collaboration throughout this partnership, both in and out of game." That makes it sound like we'll get some sort of beauty-related product IRL as well as some in-game cosmetics, but that's little more than speculation at this point.

If you're in the Los Angeles area, you can get an in-person look at Riot and Fenty's collaboration on Saturday, November 6 at 5pm PST. At that time the two brands will be hosting a "VIP beauty experience" and giving away some goodies at the Riot Games campus in LA.

Find out where League of Legends ranked on our list of the best MOBA games available now.