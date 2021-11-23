Lady Dimitrescu performer Maggie Robertson wins Best Performer at this year's Golden Joystick Awards

Maggie Robertson, aka Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu, has won this year's Best Performer Golden Joystick Award.



The looming figure of Lady D was always going to provide tough competition - just ask anyone who has successfully managed to escape her castle - but this category was a closely fought battle between Resident Evil's tallest vampire, Jason Kelley and Ozioma Akagha respective performances of Cole and Julianna in Deathloop, Erika Mori's Alex in Life is Strange: True Colors, Jennifer Hale's Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Hollywood star Elijah Wood's Gristol in Psychonauts 2.

Here are the nominees in full:

Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors

Maggie Robertson - Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village (winner)

Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

2021 was a fantastic year for acting in video games and that list proves just how effective Robertson's performance was.

In our Resident Evil Village review, writer Leon Hurley praised the game's use of the towering Dimitrescu, noting that: "The Lady of the house and her children, when they appear, are more of a set piece adding brief, intense, structured encounters to vary the mix", which kept players nervously looking around corridors to make sure they didn't bump into this imposing figure.



This isn't the first award Resident Evil Village has won tonight either, with the game having already won Best Audio earlier in the evening.

Make sure to keep up with all the action at this year's showcase by tuning into the Golden Joystick Awards now.