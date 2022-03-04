Kirby and the Forgotten Land rating has got fans wondering how scary the game is

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s PEGI rating has got fans wondering how scary the upcoming 3D platformer is.

As pointed out on Reddit , the European rating system PEGI has rated Kirby and the Forgotten Land as "suitable for ages 7 and over" due to 'violence' and 'fear.' The game has since been taken off the PEGI website - however, this rating and its warnings still exist on the Nintendo Store website .

Before you start worrying that all those memes where Kirby is holding some kind of weapon were a sign of what’s to come, let us remind you that PEGI’s 7 violence rating is classified as "very mild forms of violence (implied, non-detailed, or non-realistic violence)". Meaning that Kirby shooting enemies with drinks cans and whipping out his hammer every once in a while is the kind of thing you can expect.

As for the fear rating, PEGI will give this label to a game that contains "pictures or sounds that may be frightening or scary to young children." This would make sense considering that, from the trailers alone, we can see Kirby does deal with his fair share of potentially scary bosses and tense situations - as far as Kirby games go anyway.

If you’re still concerned, you should know that a quick search through the PEGI website shows that fellow Kirby games like Kirby Star Allies, Kirby Battle Royale, Kirby: Planet Robobot and Kirby Fighters Deluxe also received a 'suitable for ages 7 and over' rating.

This will be the first time a Kirby game has received a 'fear' warning though. Looks like we’ll have to wait until March 25, 2022, to find out exactly how scary Kirby and the Forgotten Land can get.