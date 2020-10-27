GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

First Look: Leinil Yu's King in Black interconnecting variants

The former X-Men artist to draw interconnecting covers for all of King in Black

King in Black #1
(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

The upcoming King in Black series will crisscross Marvel's entire line, and former X-Men artist Leinil Francis Yu is drawing variants for each issue that will do the same - five interconnecting covers that'll form one wide image when done, a la Jim Lee's 1991 X-Men #1 covers.

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

Here is the first part of Yu's connecting illustration, a variant to King in Black #1. 

"Darkness reigns! After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull's death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn't come alone!," reads Marvel's solicitation for King in Black #1. "With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth’s heroes have ever faced. Eddie Brock, a.k.a. Venom has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull's symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?"

King in Black is the culmination of a two-year saga that writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman have been cooking up in the pages of Venom and their 2019 event series Absolute Carnage.

Marvel has numerous variant covers planned for King in Black #1. So far there's been the primary cover by Stegman, and variants by Stegman, Shannon Maer (for Comics Mint), and now Yu. Here they are:

King in Black #1 variant covers

Additional King in Black #1 variants planned (but as yet unrevealed) are coming from Iban Coello, Philip Tan, Taurin Clarke, Ian Bederman, Peach Momoko, Superlog, and even Cates himself.

King in Black #1 (of 5) goes on sale on December 2.

