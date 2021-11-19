DC will crown Deathstroke king in 2022 - and give him his own army

Deathstroke has a new name: King Deathstroke.

In February 2022's Deathstroke Inc. #6, the hero once subtitled "the Terminator" will find himself on a literal throne, Conan the Conquerer-style - and in charge of his own army.

Deathstroke Inc. #6 variant cover (Image credit: Ivan Tao (DC))

Although DC is holding back the 'why?' and 'how?' until we can read the issue (and the ones before it), the impending reign of King Deathstroke has something to do with a secret that Deathstroke and his team's employer - TRUST - has been keeping.

Deathstroke and his recently-recruited colleague Black Canary have been quick not to trust their new benefactors at TRUST, and one of its secrets will be found as early as November 23's Deathstroke Inc. #3 according to an advance description of the issue.

We know that upcoming issues will have TRUST recruit an 'army' of DC villains of their own - perhaps that army will become King Deathstroke's army in Deathstroke Inc. #6. The closest thing Slade Wilson has had to an army before this has been his brief family of heroes, Defiance.

Deathstroke Inc. #6 cover (Image credit: Howard Porter (DC))

In the description for Deathstroke Inc. #6, DC rhetorically questions if Deathstroke will use this new-found army for good or evil, but seemingly answers their own question by saying Black Canary will try to escape and warn the Justice League of this "new force in the DCU."

And if secrets and mysteries weren't big enough, the enigmatic villain Libra is scheduled to pop up in January 2022's Deathstroke Inc. #5.

Deathstroke Inc. #6 will be written by series writer Joshua Williamson, and drawn by guest artist Paolo Pantalena - who is also drawing Deathstroke Inc. #5, stepping in for series artist Howard Porter. Deathstroke Inc. #6 goes on sale on February 22.