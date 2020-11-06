Kerbal Space Program 2 has been officially delayed until 2022

Players looking forward to playing Kerbal Space Program 2 will have to wait just a little bit longer. Over on the game's official forums, Creative Director Nate Simpson formally announced that the game would be experiencing a third delay, now pushing the title back to a 2022 release. In his post, Simpson emphasized his desire to "rip the band-aid off fast" and be up front about the delay.

According to Simpson, these delays are for the sake of making sure that the game meets quality expectations upon its release. "We knew we were taking on an immense technical and creative challenge when we started this project," said Simpson. "We’ve heard time and again from this community that quality is paramount, and we feel the same way."

Simpson also stated that the team behind the game would be doing its best to hold over fans in the increased wait time, including feature videos and developer diaries to give a behind-the-scenes look at how development is going. Simpson indicated that a new developer diary was immediately on the horizon, as well as a feature video due for release in the winter.

Kerbal Space Program 2 was originally planned for a 2020 release, and found itself getting delayed twice over prior to the newest setback. Prior to the most recent delay, the game had been slated for a fall 2021 release date. Early this year, development of the game moved from Star Theory Games to a new studio named Intercept.

Barring the possibility of another delay, players can look forward to getting their hands on Kerbal Space Program 2 when it releases in 2022.

