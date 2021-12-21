Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets three new festive Rot hats to celebrate Christmas

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has introduced three new festive Rot hats to the game in the latest 1.14 update.

Announced over on the Ember Lab Twitter account, players can now find three new hats for the Rot this holiday season including a Santa hat, elf hat, and a top hat which is decorated with a piece of holly.

These hats are only available to find in-game until January 1, 2022, however, once you've acquired them, they will stay in your inventory permanently.

‘Tis the holiday season, and getting quite chilly,The Rot have been feeling so jolly and silly!We’ve hidden more hats for some holiday cheer,If you don’t find them quick they might all disappear!Holiday Hats available through 01/01/22 with Patch 1.14. https://t.co/IDaC4GOzgw pic.twitter.com/wmQmt9ZynLDecember 17, 2021 See more

This small 1.14 update was simply just to add the new hats and to make "minor bug fixes." A few months before this, Ember Lab did a similar update around Halloween time and added three spooky Rot hats which were also only available for a limited time. Here’s hoping Ember Lab continues to release limited-time Rot hats in 2022 because we can’t get enough of them.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was clearly a standout release in 2021 after it was nominated for Best PlayStation Game of the year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 and went on to win not only Best Indie but also Best Indie Debut at The Game Awards 2021 . The game is currently only available on PS5 , PS4, and PC, however, its developers will apparently look into releasing on other platforms soon.

Unfortunately, this is probably all we’ll see of Kena and the Rot as Ember Lab has also recently said that a Kena: Bridge of Spirits sequel is unlikely . It’s not all bad news though, as the team has suggested that Kena could branch out into other mediums instead or that the team could develop "another IP with the same style in terms of gameplay and story-driven experience."