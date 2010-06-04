Popular

Kasumi doll does battle in her underwear [NSFW]

By

PVC figure brings Dead or Alive’s assets to life


Above: Check out that detailed sword she's holding


Above: Just to be clear, we don't have the figure here in the office and didn't take this picture. These are promotional shots.


Above: Nor did we take this one.


Above: Oh, come on now.

Source:Tecmo Online StoreviaNeko Magic

Jun 3, 2010

VIDEO: Cosplaying Kitana pole dances, scores a flawless victory
See Tanya “MsTooney” Jordan’s powerful performance


Why do humans want sex with cats?
A REAL horse asks REAL questions about human nature and hentai

Street Fighter / Lucky Star figures cuter than puppies playing with kittens
New figurines combo-in their ultras with extra cuteness to spare