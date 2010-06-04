Kasumi doll does battle in her underwear [NSFW]



Above: Check out that detailed sword she's holding



Above: Just to be clear, we don't have the figure here in the office and didn't take this picture. These are promotional shots.



Above: Nor did we take this one.



Above: Oh, come on now.

Source:Tecmo Online StoreviaNeko Magic



Jun 3, 2010





VIDEO: Cosplaying Kitana pole dances, scores a flawless victory

See Tanya “MsTooney” Jordan’s powerful performance







Why do humans want sex with cats?

A REAL horse asks REAL questions about human nature and hentai





Street Fighter / Lucky Star figures cuter than puppies playing with kittens

New figurines combo-in their ultras with extra cuteness to spare

