Ka-Zar vs techno-organic hordes in Lord of the Savage Land #2 preview

Marvel's Savage Land is undergoing some massive changes - and so is its de facto protector, Ka-Zar. In October 13's Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land #2 , the titular Tarzan-like hero and his family - his wife Shanna, his son Matthew, and his friend/lion Zabu - are traveling across a prehistoric tropical island to figure out what's happening.

In Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land #1 , a new group of techno-organic creatures called Polyscions began an invasion of the hidden land.

Check out this preview of Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land #2 by writer Zac Thompson, artist German Garcia, color artist Matheus Lopes, and letterer Joe Carmagna:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Ka-Zar Lord of the Savage Land #2 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land series is the first time readers have seen the hero since he was killed in 2020's Empyre: Avengers #2 by the alien invaders, the Cotati. He was resurrected in Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land #1 by Shanna using a Savage Land body of water with restorative properties (Shanna was resurrected using it just a few months prior). Ka-Zar came back to life, but with strange new abilities and an almost Swamp Thing-like connection to the Savage Land, which even he is still trying to understand.

Given that, the Savage Land invasion by the Polyscions is even more personal than ever for Ka-Zar.

Jesus Saiz has drawn the main cover to Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land #2, with variants by Garcia (a map variant!) and Felipe Massafera. Check out the covers here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Ka-Zar Lord of the Savage Land #2 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land #2 (of 5) goes on sale on October 13. A collection of all five Ka-Zar, Lord of the Savage Land issues can be pre-ordered now for a planned March 8, 2022 release.

All this and more is available at a network of comic shops around the globe. Here's your guide to finding (and appreciating) your local comic store.