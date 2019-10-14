Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan put on their thermals for exclusive new Jumanji: The Next Level images

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle may have been an underdog at the box-office (competing against Star Wars: The Last Jedi), yet the remarkable sequel/reboot managed to impress audiences and critics alike, grossing $962 million. No pressure, then, on the forthcoming sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level.

"The high level of expectation and pressure… that is a blessing that I’m happy to accept," Dwayne Johnson tells our sister publication Total Film magazine for the new cover feature. Above and below, find exclusive images from The Next Level, featuring the main cast freezing in the cold – a new setting for the series.

(Image credit: Sony)

“We went to the highest mountaintops in Calgary, Alberta in Canada where it was freezing, and snow was everywhere,” says Johnson. “We dealt with hailstorms and windstorms, but it makes for a spectacular movie. And then we went to the middle of the desert. We were in the sand dunes. And then we went back to the jungles.”

Johnson also promises that “The action is bigger, the action is more intense“, and that they have "set up multiple Jumanji universes.” The actor previously known as The Rock returns to the franchise along with Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart. New faces include Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

(Image credit: Sony)

The cast spoke at length with Total Film magazine about the movie for the latest issue's cover feature. The new issue reaches store shelves on October 18. Meanwhile, Jumanji: The Next Level reaches cinemas December 13.

