Jumanji: The Next Level cast speculate about sequel: “I’d like to go into space”

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle introduced the world to a new video game version of Jumanji, where Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart are avatars representing other people. For the first movie, they were transported to the jungle. For the second, Jumanji: The Next Level, they're going around the world, including to a snowy tundra.

With so much scope for switching up avatars (the sequel sees Johnson channel Danny Devito), there’s presumably plenty of mileage for further Jumanji adventures. “I can’t think of anyone I’d want to channel right off the bat,” Black tells our sister publication Total Film magazine in the latest issue. “I always thought we should be called Jumanji Strikes Back if we’re going up against another Star Wars [Note: the Next Level is released just a week before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker]. I would like to go into space.”

Gillan has a cool idea for a playerswap for Ruby Roundhouse in a possible future instalment. “I think it would be really fun to play a really chauvinistic man,” she grins. “They get trapped in my body, and understand what it’s like to feel like a girl, and what it feels like to be objectified, and then suddenly have a whole epiphany about [their] behaviour.”

And after channelling a teenage nerd and a cantankerous OAP, Johnson has a similar flip in mind for a future instalment. “I’ve been thinking about that… My mind may change. But I think a female has to embody Dr. Smolder Bravestone,” he says, bellowing an enormous laugh. “The oestrogen will be wonderfully mixed with the testosterone. And we’ll see what happens.”

(Image credit: Sony)

The cast spoke at length with Total Film magazine about the movie for the latest issue's cover feature. The new issue reaches store shelves on October 18. Meanwhile, Jumanji: The Next Level reaches cinemas December 13.

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue, and you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers, like the one below, delivered directly to your doormat before the magazine hits shelves? What are you waiting for?

(Image credit: Future)

We’re currently running a subscription offer where you can subscribe from as little as £12.25 every three months, and you’ll also get five blockbuster movies to run from Rakuten TV (which you can watch on any supported device including Smart TVs, consoles, tablets, smartphones and more). Head to My Favourite Magazines now to take advantage of the offer. (Ts and Cs apply).