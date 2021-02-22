Jared Leto's Joker gets biblical in new image from Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Joker has had several iconic looks throughout the decades, from birthday party clown to crazed killer. So, what’s one more? The Clown Prince of Crime has adopted a Christ-like pose in a brand new image from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

With a crown of thorns atop his head and his arms outstretched, the parallels between the supervillain and the Son of God are clear (via Vanity Fair). What’s not known, however, is the full context of the scene or why he’s adopted the new look.

New look at Joker from the #SnyderCut 📸(via @VanityFair | https://t.co/hjkFcctpFN) pic.twitter.com/Qm5NZ8IaclFebruary 22, 2021 See more

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a prior interview, Snyder offered a taste of what will happen when Leto’s Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman collide in the four-hour cut of Justice League.

"The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman," Snyder explained. "It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That's the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe.”

The director had previously unveiled Joker’s fresh design in Justice League – and it is worlds away from Jared Leto’s tattoo-filled portrayal in Suicide Squad.

Whatever happens between Joker and the Caped Crusader – and the religious overtones in the scene – the vast majority of the world will be able to watch it together. The movie is launching on HBO Max on March 18 and in most other territories day-and-date.

Until then, check out what else is coming from the worlds of DC and Marvel with our complete guide to new superhero movies.