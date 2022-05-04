John Wick 4 director teases "a good conclusion to an emotional thread"

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski has hinted at what lies ahead in the next installment of the action thriller franchise.

"I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films, and it's got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great," he told Collider . "We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it's brotherhood, it's hope. It's what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that's the fun part of the movie."

Stahelski added: "There's a good conclusion to an emotional thread that we've already had."

Alongside Keanu Reeves, who returns as the titular hitman, the cast of the upcoming movie also sees the return of Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, as well as new additions Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, and Bill Skarsgård.

"Keanu's got some new skill sets, which is good. He's got some new props, which are great," Stahelski continued. "We were fortunate enough to land some very interesting stunt teams from all over the world. And each stunt team from the different countries, the Japanese stunt team, the French stunt team, the Bulgarian stunt team, they all have a little bit of flavor of motion, and I think that helps change the set pieces as well. When you get all these different experts and different martial arts, it forces us to adapt the choreography to show different things. It's fun."