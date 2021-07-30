Jim Lee raises over $800,000 for comic shops with his 60 in 60 original art sketches

The last of Jim Lee's '60 in 60' sketches meant to fundraise for comic shops affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is complete, and the artist/DC executive's efforts have raised over $800,000.

"If 2020 taught me any life lessons - which it has in many direct and profound ways - is that we cannot stand complacent and that our actions (above all) count and can make a collective difference," Lee posted on Facebook . "I am thankful to have a talent which I can use to help make a small difference. Even though this is the last sketch of 60 - I remain confident and excited for the future. This is not the end but merely the beginning."

Done as part of a partnership between DC, Lee, and the BINC Foundation, the high-profile artist drew 60 sketches over the course of the past year that were then auctioned off, with the proceeds going to this charity effort.

(Image credit: Jim Lee)

"Our heartfelt thanks to Jim Lee for this amazing and personal project," a BINC Foundation spokesperson tells Newsarama. "We have loved seeing each of the 60 sketches and knowing that they represented support and assistance for local comic shops and the people who keep them running."

The 60th sketch - and it's much more than a sketch - is none other than Jason Todd, whom Lee and Jeph Loeb revitalized in the acclaimed 'Hush' storyline of Batman. The illustration sold for $25,100 earlier this month on Ebay.

"Jason Todd from Batman: Hush was one of the big reveals during my year-long run on Batman with Jeph Loeb," Lee posted on Facebook. "He was chosen by Gary Dauberman who was the high bidder on the Gotham by Gaslight Batman. This version of Jason Todd as resurrected villain struck a chord with many Batman fans, and I’m proud to close this fundraising campaign with such a personal piece."

Early on in the process, there were discussions about Lee's 60 sketches being collected in an artbook, and we'll update you if and when that is announced.