Jim Cheung sketch headshots is latest Marvel variant cover theme

The favorite artist Jim Cheung gets a series of Marvel variant covers

Be it iconic couples, MCU films, or supervillain mash-ups, Marvel Comics always has a few concurrent variant cover themes going at any one time, and in January 2022 artist Jim Cheung gets the spotlight on a series of eight variant covers showcasing sketch art headshots from the fan-favorite illustrator.

According to Marvel the 'headshot sketch variants' show the raw talent of Cheung and will feature Thanos, Daredevil, Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), Hulk, Shang-Chi, Silver Surfer, Loki (in the character's decidedly female incarnation), and Rogue. 

The sketch covers feature art Cheung has posted to his Instagram page

Eternals #9 (Thanos), Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #3 (Kate Bishop), and Thor #21 (Loki) will go on sale on January 12.

Hulk #3 (Hulk), Silver Surfer: Rebirth #1 (Silver Surfer), and X-Men #7 (Rogue) go on sale on January 19. 

Finally, Devil's Reign #3 (Daredevil) and Shang-Chi #8 (Shang-Chi) go on sale onJanuary 26. 

Here's a look at all eight sketch covers. 

Cheung has worked at CrossGen Comics and has a few DC credits to his name (including a series of Royal Mail postal stamps), but he is largely known as a Marvel Comics interior and cover artist, including covers for the 12-issue Avengers vs. X-Men series.

For Marvel interiors, he drew two and three issue runs on X-Force from issue #82 through #100 in 1998 through 2000, and drew 10 of the first 12 issues of writer Allan Heinberg's Young Avengers 2005 series and all nine issues of the 2010 follow-up limited series Avengers: The Children's Crusade.

Look for more from Marvel's January 2022's solicitations later this week on Newsarama. 

Avengers: The Children's Crusade was a consideration but just fell short of inclusion in Newsarama's recommended best Marvel Comics stories of all time.

