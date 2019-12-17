James Bond emerges from the shadows in this exclusive No Time to Die image

Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond might be coming to end, but he’s still got one last film in him. And if the No Time to Die trailer is anything to go by, he’s set to go out with a hell of a bang.

The new film – Bond 25, as it’s informally known – sees 007 retired from active duty, before his old CIA contact Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) emerges to seek his help. As well as Leiter, familiar faces like Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Q (Ben Whishaw), M (Ralph Fiennes) and Spectre baddie Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) also return.

“[Daniel’s] been the most extraordinary Bond,” producer Barbara Broccoli tells our sister publication Total Film magazine in their new 2020 Preview issue, which includes the exclusive new image of Craig’s Bond, above. “When you trace the evolution of the Bond character from Casino Royale to now, it feels very epic. This film feels like a culmination.”

Franchise newcomers in No Time to Die include Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, Ana de Armas' Paloma and, of course, Rami Malek’s mysterious villain, Safin. Is there somebody worse than Blofeld?” teases producer Michael G. Wilson of 007’s new adversary. “Well, maybe there is, out there...”

Ultimately, though, No Time to Die’s most crucial mission is giving Craig’s Bond the send-off he deserves. “We always set out to make the best Bond film ever,” says Broccoli. “Our feeling is that we’ve achieved that on this one.”

No Time to Die opens on April 2 in the UK, and April 10 in the US.

